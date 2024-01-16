Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market Size, Share, By Type, By Application, Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2024-2032

The “Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Solar PV Equipment Industry in Vietnam. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size on the basis of Revenue and Installed Capacity.

Its market segmentation includes Type of Technology, End users, Region, Mounting, Connectivity; growth enablers and drivers, challenges and bottlenecks, trends driving digital adoption; regulatory framework; industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario, and market shares of major players on the basis of installed capacity. The report concludes with future market projections of each segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market – which grew at a CAGR of $ % in the period of 2017-2022 – is expected to grow at a CAGR of $% in the forecasted period of 2023E-2027E, owing to the technological improvements and reduced costs verticals.

By 2021, 99.90% of the urban areas had access to electricity and 99.40% of the rural areas had access to electricity, making the country’s overall electricity penetration high and developed.

Vietnam’s Electrical Grid, EVN, which was initially designed for conventional resources is also being developed for facilitating energy through renewable resources like solar.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Technology: Monocrystalline panels hold the majority of the Vietnam solar PV equipment market. Between Monocrystalline & Polycrystalline panels, the first has a higher efficiency & energy generation compared to the latter.

By Type of Region: As of 2022, South of Vietnam dominates the market because it is economically the most developed region in the country. The South of Vietnam developed faster than the rest of the country in terms of Solar PV due to its geographical advantage of receiving more sunlight.

Competitive Landscape

The Solar PV Equipment Market is moderately fragmented with enough suppliers in the market. However, most of the market is captured by foreign players, with China accounting for majority of the market share. Competitive Parameters are Installed Capacity, Module Efficiency, Sales Offices and Warranty Period where Trina Solar & JA Solar are the biggest developers in the country owning ~43% of the share together on the basis of Total Installed Solar PV Capacity as of 2022.

Future Outlook

The Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022P, owing to Power Development Plan VIII and Government’s intention to develop solar power generation as a new economic sector.

The government has set to meet net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the country and expecting % of total power generation to be sourced by Solar Energy.

Buy Now and Get a Discount of 30%:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=YA266

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

