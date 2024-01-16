UK EV Charging Equipment Market Analysis, Growth Rate, Key Companies Profiled and New Trend Analysis Forecast to 2024-2032

The “UK EV Charging Equipment Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The UK EV Charging Equipment Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The UK EV Charging Equipment Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The UK EV Charging Equipment Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of EV Charging Equipment Market in UK. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

The report has market segmentation which include segments by type of vehicles, by type of passenger vehicles, by applications, by type of chargers, by type of connectors, by type of entities, by type of sales channel, by source of manufacturing and by major cities; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the UK EV Charging Equipment Market is at growing stage and market is supported by many EV equipment manufacturers, charging network, suppliers and installers. Market has high scope and growth is driven by rising EV adoption with rapid urbanization and technological advancements along with government initiatives & policies.

Under the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy, charging electric vehicles will become easier and cheaper than re- fueling a petrol or diesel car.

The demand for EV is anticipated to be high in passenger vehicle segment as top car manufacturers are will move towards EV from internal combustion engine as there would be a ban on sale of gasoline vehicles from 2030 in the country.

Public EV charging networks provide invaluable charging support and the opportunity to extend journey distances where EV networks are planning to equip all public charging stations with only rapid and ultra-rapid chargers in the country.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Vehicle: The growth of Passenger Vehicles in UK is booming as the country prepares itself for the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicle sales and ban the sale of new hybrid vehicles by 2035.

By Types of Entities: CPOs has the largest share as Siemens and Osprey Charging, one of UK’s leading CPO, have launched a new collaboration to help fast-track the commissioning of electric vehicle charging sites.

Future Outlook:

The EV Charging Equipment Market is expected to expand in UK in the future owning to robust investment plans made by the government under their electric vehicle infrastructure strategy. Also, the demand for EV is anticipated to be high in passenger vehicle segment as top car manufacturers are will move towards EV from internal combustion engine as there would be a ban on sale of gasoline vehicles from 2030 in the country.

