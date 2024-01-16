Facilities Management Software Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Status, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Facilities Management Software Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.
Facilities Management Software Market is valued approximately at USD $$billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Facility management software manages the operations, and need for repairs and maintenance work in an organization through a web-based panel. This software aids the firms in saving costs and managing the building premises efficiently and effectively. And Hence these Facility management software are introduced into the organizations to keep a track of the maintenance and repair works and to recheck the needs of the facility in real time. This software aids in saving money through early detection of faults and need for repairs. Hence the growing need among facility managers to reduce day to day operational costs of maintaining and managing the facilities drives the market towards growth.
Moreover, rising adoption of these software among mid-size enterprises aids the market growth. This increase in adoption coupled with increasing demand for integrated facility management helps the firms achieve economies of scale. Hence driving the market growth. Further, emergence of the Software as a service deployment model and changing focus of the forms towards virtual workplace and mobility aids the ease in adoption of the software in the organization. However, lack of a managerial awareness and dependence on the in-house facility management team impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, integration of the BIM in the facility solutions and implementation of the digital twin technology creates lucrative opportunities for the market growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Oracle Corporation
Systems, Applications, and Products (SAP) SE
Archibus Inc
Trimble Inc
CA Technologies
Accruent LLC
Planon Corporation
FM:Systems Group LLC
Ioffice Inc
MARKET OVERVIEW
Here are key points for a deep analysis:
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vertical:
Healthcare
Retail
Manufacturing
Construction and Real Estate
BFSI
Government
Others
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Cloud
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Contents:
- Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Methodology
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis
- Market Size and Forecast
- Market Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
- Key Players
- Regional Analysis
- Regional Market Overview
- Market Size and Forecast by Region
- Product/Service Analysis
- Product/Service Overview
- Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service
- End-User Analysis
- End-User Overview
- Market Size and Forecast by End-User
- Industry Structure
- Key Findings and Recommendations
- Conclusion
