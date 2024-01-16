KSA Home Service Market Statistics and Industry Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Study and Analysis Report 2024-2032

The “KSA Home Service Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The KSA Home Service Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The KSA Home Service Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The KSA Home Service Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of On-Demand Home Service Industry in KSA. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include by types of service, by cities and by deployment; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market overview

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Market Size of KSA On-Demand Home service has shown increasing trend from 2017 to 2022. However, drop was observed in 2020. This is owing to fear and social distance among service providers during pandemic. Market Size of KSA On-Demand Home service is expected to show increasing trend from 2022 to 2027 at CAGR of $%. This is owing to fast life and consumer’s consciousness about hygiene post covid-19.

Cleaning services are expected to dominate the market. However, the revenue from other services will also grow as the market grows due to changing lifestyle of people leading them to avail more on-demand home services like salon etc. This will contribute towards the growth.

Metropolitan cities will continue to generate the maximum demand for on-demand home services due to increased smartphone and internet penetration in such areas while people from other cities prefer hiring full-time maids over on-demand services.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Service: Cleaning orders holds majority share in on-demand home service followed by maintenance and repairs in 2022. This is owing to cleaning requirement at short interval when compared to maintenance and repairs.

By Deployment: In current scenario offline mode of deployment holds major share as people call and ask for quotations and choose the convenient time slots for service rather than booking directly through web or Apps. This helps the end user in comparing price among various service provider and getting the time slot based on convenience.

Future Outlook

Market Size of KSA On-Demand Home Service is expected to show increasing trend from 2022 to 2027. This is owing to fast life and consumers’ consciousness about hygiene post covid-19. Post-pandemic the demand for on-demand home services boosted. This is because majority of people are back to the workplace and they have less time to do household chores. Internet penetration

