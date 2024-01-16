Qatar Retail Restaurant Market 2024 | Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2032

The “Qatar Retail Restaurant Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Qatar Retail Restaurant Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Qatar Retail Restaurant Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Qatar Retail Restaurant Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Retail Restaurant industry in Qatar. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include by types of restaurants, by franchise & non-franchise, by type of outlets and by hotel stars; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Qatar Retail Restaurant Industry – Qatar’s hotels capacity boosted up due to FIFA World Cup driven by the influx of $ Mn international visitors in the country. The Restaurants and Hotels Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of $% and $% respectively. Around $% of the restaurants were casual dining and ~$% of the hotels were 5-Star in 2022.

Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030 aims to attract $ million visitors to Qatar annually with the number of tourists expected to double in the next 5 years.

The luxury segment could present the greatest opportunity to transform Qatar’s appeal to a wider audience.

Online Food Delivery Market is expected to be driven by people preference of ordering affordable and quick meal from casual dining restaurants and QSR Outlets.

Cloud Kitchen Market in Qatar has seen multiple investments such as Softbank’s USD 415 million investment to Kitopi, MEVP’s USD 10 million investment in The Cloud, Middle East Cloud Kitchen.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Type of Restaurant: Majority of Hotel based Restaurants are upscale Casual Dining or Fine Dining. These have Higher Cost for two, Average Table Time and Average Order Amount.

By Franchise & Non-Franchise: The majority of Revenues in Qatar held by the Retail restaurant Industry is from Non-Franchised Outlets in Qatar. Cafes & Cafeterias account for the largest share in Franchised Outlets & Casual Dining in Non- Franchised Outlets basis count in 2020.

Future Outlook

The Qatar Retail Restaurants Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to FIFA World Cup Qatar, International Tourists influx and Investments. The aggregated impact of tourism on GDP of Qatar is expected to cross the mark of $% by 2030 in contrast with the current level of $%. Also, restoration of diplomatic ties between KSA and Qatar in 2021 to contribute in boosting tourist arrivals, positively impacting the hotel industry.

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

