Taiwan begins construction of 2nd light frigate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Construction of the anti-submarine warfare light frigate has begun, the Navy confirmed on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

To strengthen its combat capabilities, the Navy has planned two light frigate prototypes. One is specialized in anti-submarine warfare and another one is outfitted for air defense, which has been under construction since November, Liberty Times reported.

The anti-submarine warfare variant will have canister missile launchers rather than a vertical launch system and will be equipped with a towed array sonar to facilitate anti-sub operations.

The "New Generation Light Frigate" project was awarded to CSBC Corporation and both ships are slated to be completed by 2026 with a budget of NT$24.55 billion (US$807.65 million). Altogether, there will be a fleet of 10 light frigates intended to replace the aging Chi Yang-class frigates.

The Navy previously said that the new vessels would primarily be responsible for reconnaissance and surveillance operations in the Taiwan Strait, escorting transport ships to outlying islands, maintaining the safety of maritime traffic lines, and supporting military exercises and training.