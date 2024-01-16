Photo of the Day: Cherry blossoms bloom in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cherry blossom season starts in Taiwan, an Instagram user's photos of a farm in central Taiwan have gone viral.

Aben Farm (阿本農場) is a private cherry blossom viewing spot in Nantou County's Shuili Township that opened for the flower-viewing season on Jan. 7, reported UDN. Since 2021, it has been a prized spot for Instagrammers for its cherry blossom trees located in a scenic mountain setting.

Next to Bogongzu Temple (郡坑伯公祖廟), the farm features a tunnel of flowers that is a popular backdrop for photos. The farm also features Garden Cosmos and canola flowers, when in season.



(Instagram, Molly888666 photo)

As of Tuesday (Jan. 16), approximately 70-80% of the cherry blossom trees were in bloom, according to Travel Yam.

On Jan. 4, Instagram user Molly888666 posted a photo of herself wearing a kimono beneath cherry trees in full bloom to recommend the site to her followers. To get there, she said she took a shuttle bus from Shuili Township's Junkeng Village Activity Center (水里郡坑村活動中心).

She said the first shuttle bus departed at 7 a.m. and the last batch of buses left at 3:30 p.m. The admission fee to the farm is NT$300 (US$9.50).



(Instagram, Molly888666 photo)



(Instagram, Molly888666 photo)