Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Cherry blossoms bloom in central Taiwan

70-80% of cherry flowers in bloom at Aben Farm in Nantou County's Shuili Township

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/16 18:18
(Instagram, moly888666 photo)

(Instagram, moly888666 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As cherry blossom season starts in Taiwan, an Instagram user's photos of a farm in central Taiwan have gone viral.

Aben Farm (阿本農場) is a private cherry blossom viewing spot in Nantou County's Shuili Township that opened for the flower-viewing season on Jan. 7, reported UDN. Since 2021, it has been a prized spot for Instagrammers for its cherry blossom trees located in a scenic mountain setting.

Next to Bogongzu Temple (郡坑伯公祖廟), the farm features a tunnel of flowers that is a popular backdrop for photos. The farm also features Garden Cosmos and canola flowers, when in season.

Photo of the Day: Cherry blossoms bloom in central Taiwan
(Instagram, Molly888666 photo)

As of Tuesday (Jan. 16), approximately 70-80% of the cherry blossom trees were in bloom, according to Travel Yam.

On Jan. 4, Instagram user Molly888666 posted a photo of herself wearing a kimono beneath cherry trees in full bloom to recommend the site to her followers. To get there, she said she took a shuttle bus from Shuili Township's Junkeng Village Activity Center (水里郡坑村活動中心).

She said the first shuttle bus departed at 7 a.m. and the last batch of buses left at 3:30 p.m. The admission fee to the farm is NT$300 (US$9.50).

Photo of the Day: Cherry blossoms bloom in central Taiwan
(Instagram, Molly888666 photo)

Photo of the Day: Cherry blossoms bloom in central Taiwan
(Instagram, Molly888666 photo)
cherry blossom
cherry blossoms
cherry blossom festival

RELATED ARTICLES

Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in New Taipei
Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in New Taipei
2024/01/14 15:56
12,000 visitors flood Taiwan theme park within 1 hour of opening
12,000 visitors flood Taiwan theme park within 1 hour of opening
2023/02/26 14:59
Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend
Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend
2023/02/14 17:20
Bus tickets for viewing cherry blossoms at Taiwan's Wuling Farm still available
Bus tickets for viewing cherry blossoms at Taiwan's Wuling Farm still available
2023/02/06 17:23
Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival opens in Taipei this weekend
Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival opens in Taipei this weekend
2023/01/30 15:55