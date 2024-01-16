IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Share, Analysis, Size, Prominent Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market is valued approximately at USD 20.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market are facing challenges because temporary shutdown of manufacturing and industrial sector as well as government protocols to stay at home. A video surveillance system captures images and videos that can be stored, compressed, or sent over communication networks. The advancements made by machine learning, rising adoption of artificial intelligence for video surveillance and VSaaS, Rise in transition from analog to IP surveillance cameras, integration of IoT in surveillance cameras and rise in need of safety in high-risk areas are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by various market player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release in April 2019, Axis Communications AB launched Axis A8207-VE network video door station, an all in one product combining video surveillance, door communication and an integrated RFID (radio frequency identification) reader for access control in a single, easy to manage device. However, high investment and lack of professional expertise in handling IP cameras is the major factor restraining the growth of global IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions)

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems GMBH (Robert Bosch GMBH)

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

D-Link Corporation

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell Security (Honeywell International Inc.)

The Infinova Group

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco (Schneider Electric)

MARKET OVERVIEW

Here are key points for a deep analysis:

Market Growth and Adoption: The IP video surveillance and VSaaS market have witnessed significant growth globally. The adoption of IP-based surveillance systems and cloud-based VSaaS solutions is driven by the need for advanced security measures in various industries.

Transition from Analog to IP-Based Systems: There is a continued transition from traditional analog surveillance systems to IP-based solutions. IP cameras offer higher resolution, scalability, and advanced features, contributing to their increasing popularity.

Cloud-Based VSaaS Solutions: The adoption of Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) is on the rise. Cloud-based solutions offer advantages such as remote access, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Organizations are leveraging VSaaS for centralized management and storage of video data.

Remote Monitoring and Management: The ability to remotely monitor and manage surveillance systems is a key highlight. IP video surveillance systems and VSaaS solutions provide real-time access to video feeds, enabling proactive security measures and incident response.

Integration with Advanced Technologies: Integration with advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and analytics, is enhancing the capabilities of IP video surveillance systems. These technologies enable features like facial recognition, object detection, and predictive analytics.

Cybersecurity Concerns: Cybersecurity is a critical consideration in the IP video surveillance and VSaaS market. The increasing connectivity of surveillance systems raises concerns about potential cyber threats. Manufacturers and service providers are implementing robust security measures to address these concerns.

Edge Computing in Surveillance: The adoption of edge computing in surveillance systems is gaining traction. Edge devices, such as cameras with embedded processing capabilities, enable local data processing, reducing latency and bandwidth requirements for transmitting video to centralized servers.

Vertical-Specific Solutions: Industry-specific solutions tailored for verticals such as retail, healthcare, transportation, and smart cities are becoming more prevalent. These solutions address unique security challenges and compliance requirements in different sectors.

Storage and Bandwidth Efficiency: IP video surveillance systems are focusing on improving storage and bandwidth efficiency. Advanced compression algorithms, intelligent video analytics, and storage management technologies contribute to optimized system performance.

Regulatory Compliance: Compliance with data protection and privacy regulations is a significant consideration. IP video surveillance and VSaaS providers must ensure that their solutions adhere to regional and industry-specific regulations to protect individual privacy rights.

Mobile and Remote Access: Mobile and remote access capabilities are essential features of modern surveillance systems. Users can access live and recorded video feeds from smartphones, tablets, or computers, providing flexibility in monitoring and management.

Smart Cities and Urban Security: The deployment of IP video surveillance plays a crucial role in enhancing security in smart cities. Surveillance cameras are integrated with other urban systems to monitor traffic, public spaces, and critical infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape and Mergers: The IP video surveillance and VSaaS market feature a competitive landscape with a mix of established players and emerging startups. Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the industry as companies aim to expand their product portfolios and geographic presence.

Resilience and Redundancy: Resilience and redundancy features are gaining importance in surveillance systems. Redundant storage, failover mechanisms, and backup solutions contribute to the reliability and availability of surveillance data.



For the latest and most detailed insights, it is recommended to refer to recent market reports, industry analyses, and updates from reputable sources specializing in IP video surveillance and VSaaS technologies.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hardware

Software

Cloud-Based Solutions

Services

By Application:

Banking & Financial Sector

Retail

Government & Higher Security

Manufacturing & Corporate

Residential

Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

