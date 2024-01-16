Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2024-2032

The “Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of Data Center and Cloud Services Market in Thailand. The report covers an overview and genesis, market size in terms of revenue generated and deep die competitive scenario of the industry.

Its market segmentations include by types of data center facilities, by type of co-location, by end-user data center, by type of cloud, by type of cloud services, by type of end-users and by clients-cloud; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market – which grew from approximately USD ~$ Mn and ~$ Mn respectively in 2017 to approximately USD ~$ Mn and ~$ Mn respectively in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into USD ~$ and ~$ Mn respectively by 2027, owing to the new government policies, Major investments, digitization, high density demand and tech savvy population.

Colocation demand will come from local governments, travel & tourism, BFSI Sector, & Hospital whereas Hyperscale demand will come from content providers & cloud operators, e-commerce companies and other for high density racks requirement.

With 90.0% of Thai organizations having built at least one software-driven product or service that brought in new business opportunities, spending on software as a service for application development and deployment will rise more in near future.

The ‘Cloud First’ initiative by the Thailand government aims to shift 80% of public data to hybrid cloud systems, which will enable the public sector to develop services quickly without investing a lot of money in ICT infrastructures, such as data centers or servers.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Region basis Number of Data Centers: Bangkok is the most preferred region for data centers companies in the Thailand for both operators and end users. The construction of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and the availability of infrastructure will attract investors to develop data center facilities in the coming years.

By Type of Clients: Due to rise in small businesses (SMEs), high consumption of online media streaming and developing economy, a greater number of Local customers are generating majority of the cloud services demand in Thailand as compared to the global clients. Additionally, major cloud service providers are also exploring to set up their own data centers in Thailand to meet the demands of end users.

Future Outlook:

The Thailand Data Center and Cloud Services Market witnessed significant growth during the period 2017-2022, owing to increasing tech savvy population, major investments in the sector, rapid surge in data demand, intensifying digitalization and rising data traffic. And, in future the Thailand data center and cloud service market is going to growth owning to 5G services, new market entrants and collaborations and upcoming data centers in the forecasted period 2022-2027.

