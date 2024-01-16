Video shows Kaohsiung man wash windows on 19th-floor without safety harness

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The employer of a man who was seen cleaning the windows of a high-rise apartment without safety equipment was found to have violated safety standards and faces a maximum fine of NT$300,000.

A video surfaced on Monday (Jan. 15) of a man cleaning windows on the outside of a 21-story apartment tower on Dewang Street in Kaohsiung City's Sanmin District, per New-Reporter. The cleaner was observed standing on the outer edge of the 19th-floor wall and not wearing a harness or other safety equipment.

When the person filming the video zoomed in, the worker, clad only in casual clothes and a baseball cap, could be seen stooping over as he stood on a ledge with no equipment to prevent him from falling. He then placed himself in a more precarious position by climbing onto the bottom of the window's narrow frame and standing with his feet turned outwards, frightening onlookers.



(New-Reporter.com image)

After the video went viral on social media, the Kaohsiung City Labor Affairs Bureau conducted an investigation. On Tuesday (Jan. 16), it stated the employer failed to provide the worker with a safety harness and helmet and ensure their proper use, reported CNA.

This was a violation of Article 6, Item 1 of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (職業安全衛生法), which will result in a fine of between NT$30,000 and NT$300,000.

The bureau said the end of the year is a period of frequent exterior window cleaning. Employers are urged to ensure workers use safety harnesses, helmets, and other necessary safety equipment.

On its Facebook page, the Labor Affairs Bureau said its Labor Standards Inspection Office has initiated a special spring safety inspection project to strengthen inspections and prevent illegal and unsafe incidents. For targeted industries and workplaces, it is expected to conduct more than 700 intensive inspections.



