Former Taiwanese ambassador says Chinese aid unlikely to help Nauru's people

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's former ambassador to Saint Lucia Tom Chou (周台竹) said Nauru’s decision to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China will result in a "lose-lose" situation.

Chou, who is currently the secretary general of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), told Taiwan News on Tuesday (Jan. 16) that China’s way of gaining another of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies follows a formula seen in the past. “China can simply pay more,” he said.

“China has taken one more ally, but it will have to pay the price,” Chou said. He said the switch was more likely to benefit Nauru’s politicians than its people, and added that for Chinese people, the aid could be better sent to rural parts of their own country.

Chou noted that Nauru represents the tenth diplomatic ally that has switched recognition from Taiwan to China under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) presidency. He said that cross-strait relations are currently at a “historic low point,” and that he believes it is very unlikely there was any consultation or forewarning provided by China to Taiwan regarding Nauru’s intentions.

An unnamed Taiwanese diplomatic source told Reuters on Tuesday that Nauru had asked Taiwan for AU$125 million (about NT$2.6 billion) to cover a funding shortfall caused by the temporary closure of an Australian migrant detention facility. The source said that Taiwan was unable to pay such a bill, but said Nauru switched recognition to China before an official response was given.



A sign for the Embassy of Nauru is pictured outside the Diplomatic Quarter, which houses embassies in Taipei, on Monday. (REUTERS, Carlos Garcia Rawlins photo)

Chou said that he does not think relations should be conducted in this way, and labeled it “dollar diplomacy.” He previously told Taiwan News that the TPP believes Taiwan should take inspiration from European countries if elected, and focus on offering “customized assistance” to diplomatic allied countries.

Nauru first switched relations to China in 2002, and back again to Taiwan in 2005, leading to concerns about the impact of Taiwan and China’s diplomatic competition for Nauru’s recognition.

“China and Taiwan have added to corruption in the Pacific by competing for recognition (in Kiribati, Nauru, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea),” Australian think-tank scholar Helen Hughes said, after the first diplomatic switch to China.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it has not been determined if Nauru will participate in the Austronesian Forum, which is organized by Taiwan’s government, when it meets in Taipei later this year. Chou said that he believes Nauru will be welcome at the forum, but will likely not attend due to expected Chinese pressure on the country.