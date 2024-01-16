North America Thermoplastics Market Segmentation, Forecasting and A Comprehensive Study Through 2032

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the North America Thermoplastics Market Report 2024 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events. To get a better understanding of this report, you can request a free sample report.

Market Overview

The North America thermoplastics market is anticipated to experience a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% globally during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from various end-user industries.

Key Features

The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and environmental concerns associated with thermoplastics are likely to impede the market’s growth.

The United States dominates the North America thermoplastics market.

Key Market Trends

Packaging Industry to Dominate the Market

The packaging industry stands as the largest application segment in the North American market. The growing usage of engineering plastics in packaging is driven by their superior wear and chemical resistance, ease of molding, recyclability, cut resistance, and high mechanical strength.

Engineering plastics find significant applications in various packaging aspects, including bottled water packaging, flexible packaging like sausage casings, and flexible foils such as shopping bags.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is extensively used in packaging, particularly in the food and beverage industry, due to its versatility, design flexibility, ease of cleaning, lightweight, and moisture resistance. PET is employed in the packaging of products like clamshells, bakery and take-out containers, microwaveable food trays, carbonated soda bottles, and other packages.

Polyamide, another crucial engineering plastic, is widely utilized in the packaging sector. Bi-axially oriented and non-oriented polyamide films are applied in medical and food packaging due to their high impact strength and excellent puncture resistance.

The rising applications of plastics in packaging, including containers, plastic bags, bins, and cutlery, are expected to drive the consumption of plastics in the packaging sector during the forecast period. The demand for plastic gloves in the healthcare sector, stretch films, trash bins, and other medical devices is also projected to witness substantial growth.

US to Dominate the North America Market

The United States emerges as a leading consumer of thermoplastics, particularly in the automotive industry, owing to the nation’s continuous emphasis on fuel-efficient vehicles. Regulations concerning emissions significantly impact the growth of motor vehicles in the country, subsequently influencing the growth of thermoplastics in the automotive sector.

As a major manufacturing hub for the aerospace industry, the US hosts manufacturers from various segments, including electronics, material and component suppliers, engine manufacturers, and overall system integrators. The US has numerous production bases for aerospace interior parts, maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), and lightweight construction materials, predominantly in Bavaria, Bremen, Baden-Württemberg, and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

In the electronics market, the US holds the largest market share globally. It is expected to remain the leading market over the forecast period, driven by the adoption of advanced technology, an increase in the number of R&D centers, and rising consumer demand.

Such growth across various industries is anticipated to propel the market for thermoplastics in the North American region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The North American thermoplastics market is moderately consolidated, with several players manufacturing various products in the market.

Some prominent players in the market include 3M (including Dyneon LLC), DuPont, Celanese Corporation, LANXESS, and LyondellBasell Enterprises Holdings B.V. (including A. Schulman Inc.), among others.

