Australia C4ISR Market Competitiveness, Forecasting and Insights for the Next Decade

Market Overview

The Australian Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is poised to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 4% during the forecast period.

Key Features

The increasing frequency of security threats and global terrorism activities has led the government to invest significantly in advanced surveillance technologies for military and policing purposes.

Acquisition of autonomous air, land, and sea platforms for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions is expected to fuel market growth.

The modernization of threat perception capabilities within Australia’s defense forces is projected to drive the demand for C4ISR systems in the country.

Key Market Trends

Australia Sustains Tactical Spending

Australia has consistently increased its defense spending in recent years to address the nation’s requirements for enhanced regional and global security. The government aims to achieve its defense spending goal of 2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2021. Plans include allocating approximately USD 38.7 billion during 2019-2020, reflecting a substantial increase from the USD 36.4 billion spent in 2018. Australia is investing significantly in improving its surveillance capabilities to safeguard its land and sea borders.

The government plans to invest over USD 200 billion in the next decade in various defense programs, including the naval shipbuilding program, acquisition of F-35 and P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft, upgrades of EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft and E-7A Wedgetail battlespace management aircraft. Additionally, investments in cybersecurity are underway to protect government networks from adversarial cyberattacks. These initiatives are expected to drive rapid growth in the Australian C4ISR market.

Australia Allocates Billions for Enhancing Maritime ISR Capabilities

Australia, possessing the world’s largest maritime ward, faces challenges such as people smuggling, illegal fishing, and search and rescue operations at sea. The government has invested significantly in advanced aerial surveillance technology to address these challenges. In 2018, Australia placed an order for six Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) worth USD 1 billion. These UAVs, alongside new P-8A Poseidon aircraft, will be used for maritime ISR missions.

Delivery of the Triton UAVs is expected to commence in mid-2023, with completion before 2025. Simultaneously, Australia is receiving deliveries of 12 P-8A Poseidon aircraft, scheduled for completion by 2022. These aircraft will replace Australia’s AP-3C Orions, fulfilling roles in naval support, maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-submarine warfare. The rising influence of China on the shipping routes crucial for Australia’s trade is expected to prompt additional investments in maritime surveillance and ISR missions, driving growth in the sea segment of the C4ISR market.

Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by its division, with numerous players offering a diverse range of products such as electro-optics, radars, and communication data links for military ISR missions. Prominent players include L3Harris Technologies Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd, BAE Systems PLC, General Dynamics Corporation, and Lockheed Martin Corporation. The Australian Department of Defence has partnered with Saab AB to provide combat management systems for all major Navy surface vessels.

As Australia invests in the development of advanced satellite communication systems, new players may enter the market, supporting the Australian forces with the creation of new satellites and ground stations.

In conclusion, Australia’s C4ISR market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by strategic investments, modernization initiatives, and the need for advanced surveillance technologies to ensure national security.

