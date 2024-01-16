North America Packaging Automation Market Forecasting and A Comprehensive Study for the Next 10 Years

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the North America Packaging Automation Market Report 2024 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events. To get a better understanding of this report, you can request a free sample report.

Market Overview

The North America Packaging Automation Market is anticipated to witness a growth at a CAGR of 4.20% over the forecast period (2021-2026). The global outbreak of Coronavirus significantly impacted North American Packaging Automation, witnessing a decline in orders due to disruptions in transportation systems and organizations reevaluating capital expenditure plans during the stagnation caused by the pandemic. However, the demand for automation solutions is expected to increase as organizations focus on digital transformation with an emphasis on automation.

Key Features

With the increasing globalization of production and the intensely competitive nature of the packaging industry, cost-cutting becomes crucial as companies aim to maximize profits. However, compromising on quality is not an option, given that consumers are increasingly conscious of the products they use. This has created a significant need for automation to be employed in packaging.

North America stands as a leader in the packaging automation market. The growth in this region is attributed to factors such as the prevalence of e-commerce and the packaged food industry. Additionally, companies in this region are now embracing industry 4.0, coupled with the rise in the need for supply chain integration, which is driving manufacturers towards packaging automation solutions due to their ability to interact with stakeholders and optimize complex production plans.

The manufacturing sector is among the highest contributors to the US GDP, and the increased adoption of automation in plants is a result of the rising cost of labor and the pressure to meet deadlines.

The surging demand for packaged food presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers in this sector to carve out a greater market share. Food production companies are striving to attract consumers with customized packaging. Failure to adapt products to the latest packaging trends may lead to a lag, considering the thriving economy in North American countries, thus expected to drive the growth of the packaging automation market in this region during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Food and Beverage Industry to Demonstrate Significant Growth

Dynamic variations in food preferences, the growing number of restaurants, fast-food chains, and food delivery apps like Grubhub, Caviar, among others, enhance accessibility to consumers, creating competitive niches for almost every segment in the food and beverage industry in the North American region.

To cater to these surging expectations, the packaging equipment industry is rapidly turning to technology to develop innovative solutions for future-ready packaging and to enhance processing, production, and supply chain models.

For instance, in 2020, PGP International’s California plant implemented a new automated packaging line to make flour packaging in valve bags faster, safer, and more energy-efficient. The automated packaging equipment features a high-speed filling process, in-line ultrasonic sealing capability, and automated palletization and stretch-wrapping facilities to ensure the reliability and safety of the packaged product, even during transit.

According to the Industrial Industries Association and Association for Advancing Automation, orders of robotic systems by food and consumer goods manufacturers increased by 56% in 2020. Industry statistics released by the Industrial Industries Association (RIA) show that North American companies ordered 31,044 robotic units, valued at USD 1.572 billion in 2020.

The increased adoption of automation in the packaging industry will not only boost the efficiency of packaging lines but also open up new opportunities, leading to a more digitized future for packaging machinery during the forecast period.

US to Hold a Significant Market Share

The US is one of the fastest-growing packaging markets in North America, with the presence of major packaging companies such as Amcor Ltd, Mondi PLC, etc., driving investments for innovation and R&D activities in the country.

Overall, the US has been among the early adopters of technology in the industrial sector. The recent shift towards Industry 4.0 is further propelling the adoption of technologies like automation, artificial intelligence, and IoT in the manufacturing sector.

Additionally, the US boasts specialties for a base of packaging machinery, contributing to its growth. Companies like Bosch Packaging Services have expanded their businesses by investing in various packaging sectors, including ice cream, bakery, fresh food, frozen food, and pharmaceuticals.

Recently, the US government has announced several initiatives to strengthen the manufacturing sector, which is amid the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the early 20s, including an investment worth USD 300 billion in R&D and cutting-edge technology such as automation, which has been the catalyst for economic growth in the US.

These initiatives, coupled with the enthusiasm of the industrial sector in the US for increased technology adoption, are expected to drive the growth of the packaging automation industry during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The North American Packaging Automation industry is moderately competitive and comprises several key players. Changing trends and product innovations are the primary factors shaping the strategies of the North American packaging automation industry. Some of the key players operating in the region include JLS Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, etc. Some recent developments include:

March 2021: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. announced results for the voluntary public tender proposal sent by ATS Automation Holdings Italy S.r.l., an indirect and wholly-owned limited liability company by ATS, to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding shares and voting rights of CFT S.p.A, a recognized global supplier to the food and beverage equipment market.

July 2021: JLS Automation announced that it had developed an end-of-arm tool (EOAT) to help CTI Foods automate its hot-to-handle taco packaging line. Tacobots efficiently upgrade and automate production with a unique two-pick mechanical tool. The new line integration project wins a 2021 Manufacturing Innovation Award from ProFood World.

