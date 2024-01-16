Brazil Seed Treatment Market Landscape, Future Projections and A Comprehensive Analysis Until 2032

“Robust Growth Projected for the Brazilian Seed Treatment Market with a CAGR of 9.1%”

Report Ocean's comprehensive analysis of the Brazil Seed Treatment Market Report 2024 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events.

Obtain a comprehensive report on the Brazil Seed Treatment Market' (Inclusive of a detailed Table of Contents, over 200 Tables & Figures, and graphical charts). – Encompasses Accurate Insights into the Market Situation before and after the COVID-19 Outbreak, categorized by Region.

Market Overview

The Brazilian seed treatment market is anticipated to witness significant growth, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period (2020-2025). Factors contributing to this growth include the escalating adoption of genetically engineered seeds and the increased production of high-quality soybeans for both domestic consumption and the export market. The market has been consolidated, with a few international players dominating through diverse product portfolios. Key industry players include Syngenta, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, Advanced Biological Marketing, and Nufarm Limited.

Key Market Trends

Rising Adoption of GM Seeds

Brazil stands as one of the world’s major food producers, experiencing a substantial surge in the adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops. In 2017, the total area under transgenic crops reached 50.2 million hectares, with major crops including cotton, soybeans, and corn. The subsequent rise in GM crop area, reaching 1.1 million hectares in 2018, provides substantial opportunities for the seed treatment market to expand its footprint. Initiatives like Bayer’s launch of INTACTA 2 XTEND seed technology, allowing dicamba treatment without harm to GM soybeans, further signify the potential for seed treatment products. The increasing adoption of genetically engineered seeds is expected to drive the demand for seed treatment products significantly.

Increasing Production of Soybeans

Soybean production in Brazil has witnessed substantial growth, increasing from 86,760.5 thousand metric tons in 2014 to 117,887.6 thousand metric tons in 2018. The harvested area also expanded by 12% during the same period, reaching 34,771.6 thousand hectares in 2018. Factors such as a competitive Real, currency devaluation against the US Dollar, and a growing demand for high-quality domestic ingredients for livestock feed contribute to the surge in soybean production. BASF’s launch of Bomvoro, an efficient soybean seed treatment solution, in 2018 reflects the industry’s response to the increasing demand and production of soybeans.

Competitive Landscape

The Brazilian seed treatment market is characterized by consolidation, with a few global players leading the industry. These players boast diversified product portfolios and engage in acquisitions, agreements, and substantial investments in research and development (R&D) to secure a significant market share.

Key players, including Syngenta, Bayer CropScience, BASF SE, Corteva Agriscience, Advanced Biological Marketing, Nufarm Limited, and Valent Biosciences Corporation, adopt strategies such as acquisitions and R&D investments in biological research divisions to maintain their market leadership. Notable initiatives include Bayer’s partnership with Novozymes for on-farm seed treatments and Ihara’s launch of Certeza-N, the first fungicidal seed treatment for nematode control in Brazil. The competitive landscape signifies a focus on innovation and strategic collaborations in the Brazilian seed treatment market.

