North America Security Testing Market Technology, Future Outlook and Analyzing Trends for the Next Decade

Market Overview

The North American security testing market is expected to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. North America, a highly regulated region with various industry-specific regulations such as FERC, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and SOX, is at the forefront of deploying security testing solutions, penetration testing, and vulnerability management across diverse verticals.

Key Highlights

Regulatory Environment: North America boasts a highly regulated environment, contributing to the adoption of security testing solutions. Stringent regulations in various sectors, including BFSI, compel organizations to prioritize compliance testing.

Technology Hub: As a technology hub, the region has implemented stringent rules for security testing services, particularly in the wake of federal regulations. Industries like BFSI are obligated to adhere to compliance testing standards.

Cybersecurity Awareness in Canada: While more than 90% of small and medium-sized Canadian enterprises survey potential cyberattacks, there is room for improvement in testing the effectiveness of cyber-defenses. Less than 40% feel fully capable of detecting and defending against cyberattacks.

Industry Initiatives: In December 2020, the launch of CyberRatings.org, a member-based organization in Texas, aimed to generate ratings, analysis, and reports on security products and services, signifying industry initiatives.

Key Market Trends

Penetration Testing Tools Segment: The penetration testing tools segment is anticipated to witness significant growth. The cybersecurity industry experiences a trend of cloud-based penetration testing or penetration testing as a service. This service facilitates ongoing security management, frequent vulnerability scanning, and traceability of improvements in application security.

Cost Dynamics: The average cost of penetration testing varies based on organizational size and complexity. Smaller organizations may spend around USD 4,000, while large, complex organizations may invest over USD 100,000. Cost considerations drive the adoption of penetration testing tools.

Canadian Cybersecurity Study: CDW Canada’s 2021 cybersecurity study highlighted the importance of regular penetration testing, multi-layer framework-based approaches to cloud consumption, and third-party risk management for Canadian businesses.

United States Dominance: The United States holds the majority share in the market, focusing on cybersecurity at national and state levels. With leading cloud service providers like Microsoft and Amazon, the U.S. is a significant player in the growth of cloud-based security testing.

Competitive Landscape

The North American cybersecurity market is competitive, with key players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Inc., and IBM dominating the landscape. Competition is intense as companies aim to increase their presence and revenue share by acquiring more customers.

Strategic Acquisition by Appsian Security: In November 2021, Appsian Security, an ERP data security and compliance provider, acquired Q Software, providing strategic opportunities for both companies to expand their capabilities. Sysnet Global Solutions Acquisition: In January 2021, Sysnet Global Solutions, a cybersecurity and compliance solutions provider, acquired NuArx, Inc., enhancing its technology platform and fostering market growth.

Market Outlook

With the increasing focus on cybersecurity, penetration testing, and vulnerability management, the North American security testing market is poised for substantial growth, driven by regulatory adherence, technological advancements, and industry initiatives.

