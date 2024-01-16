Only Taiwanese can decide on government representation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese have shown that only a democratically elected government can represent the nation, Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Alexander Tah-Ray Yui (俞大㵢) said in a USA Today op-ed published on Sunday (Jan. 14).

“No amount of coercion in any form will change that,” Yui said. The Taiwanese become increasingly determined and resilient to defend their freedom and democracy with every election, he said.

Yui pointed out that the "Taiwan Can Help" model of cooperation is “a widely recognized slogan around the globe.” Taiwan is always ready to provide aid to countries in need of assistance or after a natural disaster strikes, he said.

As global support for Taiwan increases, Taiwan will continue to work with the U.S. and the global community to promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the representative said. “It is in the best interests of all countries and a shared responsibility between both sides of the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

“In light of the geopolitical challenges we’re facing in the region, Taiwan-U.S. security cooperation will remain a priority,” he said. Taiwan has boosted it defense budget and launched security reforms to prove its “staunch determination” to defend itself and telling China that “any military action is not worth the cost,” Yui added.

Taiwan will continue to focus on “substantive initiatives” in its partnerships with the U.S. and other like-minded countries, Yui said. “At a time when global democracy is being challenged and authoritarian powers are on the march, Taiwan stands as a beacon of democracy in East Asia,” he said.