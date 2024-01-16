Breeze Group announces construction of new Keelung mall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Breeze Group announced a plan to start construction of “Breeze East Coast” (微風東岸) in Keelung after the Lunar New Year.

Breeze Group said in a press release that the new shopping mall will be a milestone, per CNA. The move not only symbolizes the group’s confidence in Keelung’s future development but also fulfills the legacy of Breeze Group founder Paul Liao (廖偉志), who wishes to give back to his hometown Keelung.

Breeze Group said Liao was a Keelung native who firmly believed in the potential of his hometown. The group is committed to offering a diversified shopping experience to attract more tourists to Taiwan, it said.

The mall is set to be constructed in the heart of Keelung, at the intersection between Rener Road and Aisan Road. The mall will feature four underground floors, with chain restaurants and clothing shops.

Breeze Group hopes the new mall will bring economic prosperity to Keelung, provide jobs, and help develop the local economy.