Taiwan Lottery adds NT$970 million to Lunar New Year jackpot

Grand Lottery will feature 360 sets of NT$1 million prizes

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/16 15:22
Taiwan Lottery General Manager Hsieh Chih-hung (right) unveils the special Lunar New Year lottery prizes.

Taiwan Lottery General Manager Hsieh Chih-hung (right) unveils the special Lunar New Year lottery prizes. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Lottery Co., Ltd. said Tuesday (Jan. 16) it will raise the jackpots by NT$970 million (US$30.82 million) during the Lunar New Year period.

The additional money is the largest the company has spent in seven years, and the second-highest sum ever. The funds will be spread over the Super Lotto, the Grand Lottery, and Bingo Bingo, but the company said it would also launch five scratch lottery products.

The Grand Lottery will see drawings 19 days in a row from Feb. 6 to Feb. 24. In addition, buyers can also win 360 sets of NT$1 million during the same period, per CNA.

A new scratch lottery card priced at NT$2,000 a piece has eight top prizes of NT$20 million each, 10 second prizes of NT$2 million and a Mercedes GLA SUV each, and 1,000 third prizes of NT$1 million each. Taiwan Lottery is also launching four other scratch lottery products, with the total value for the five types reaching NT$19.9 billion.
