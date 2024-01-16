Unlock the Future of Retail: Digital Retail Africa 2024 Conference

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, ZA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - The retail landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace, shaped by digital advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and innovative technologies. As the industry undergoes a significant transformation, senior IT executives in major retail companies and technology service providers are invited to immerse themselves in the latest trends and insights at the Digital Retail Africa 2024 Conference.



Conference Details:

Date: 31 January 2024

Venue: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand, Johannesburg



Hosted by IT News Africa, Digital Retail Africa 2024 is set to be the pinnacle event for retail and technology innovation on the African continent. This gathering will unite hundreds of local and international leaders, service providers, and experts within the retail sector to share knowledge, best practices, and case studies on harnessing technology for improved retail performance and enhanced customer experiences.



Key Topics Include:



E-commerce and omnichannel retailing

Mobile payments and digital wallets

Data analytics and artificial intelligence

Customer journey and loyalty

Cybersecurity and fraud prevention

Future trends and opportunities in retail

Koen den Hollander, Co-founder of Wolfpack, on creating a seamless omnichannel retail platform

Matthew Bernath, Head of Data Ecosystems at ShopriteX, on utilizing data for retail innovation and personalization

Ansgar Pabst, HOD of GMD Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, on optimizing inventory and supply chain management

Munyaradzi Nyikavaranda, Group Executive Head of Digital Analytics and Marketing Technology at MultiChoice Group, on leveraging digital marketing and analytics

Nenzeni Duma, Innovation Executive at FNB South Africa, on integrating mobile payments and digital wallets into retail transactions

Fionna Ronnie, Head of Customer and Loyalty at TFG (The Foschini Group), on building customer loyalty through rewards and gamification

Featured Speakers and Topics:Be part of Digital Retail Africa 2024 – the essential event for retail and technology enthusiasts in Africa. Learn from the best, network with the brightest, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of retail. Limited tickets available. Register now and secure your seat.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.