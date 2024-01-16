Taiwan’s EVA Air ranked 14th in airline safety

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Aviation website AirlineRatings.com announced the "Top 25 Safest Airlines in 2024" on Monday (Jan. 15), with EVA Air ranked 14th.

Air New Zealand won the top ranking as the safest airline in the world, followed by last year’s winner, Qantas, which dropped to second place. Virgin Australia was ranked third.

AirlineRatings.com publishes its list annually, evaluating the flight records of 385 global airlines. The website looks into serious accidents, recent fatalities, industry-leading safety measures, pilot training evaluations, and each airline's fleet for age and performance.

The remaining airlines in the top 10 include Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Finnair, Cathay Pacific, and Alaska Airlines.

As for the rest of the list (11 to 25), the airlines were Scandinavian Airlines, Korean Air, Singapore Airlines, EVA Air, British Airways, Turkish Airlines, TAP Air Portugal, Lufthansa, KLM, Japan Airlines, Hawaii Airlines, American Airlines, Air France, Air Canada, and United Airlines.