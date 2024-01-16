Alexa
Saint Vincent reaffirms relations with Taiwan

Island country reiterates its support for Taiwan, condemns Nauru’s actions

  103
By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/16 14:09
Prime Minister Gonsalves and President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves reiterated his support for Taiwan in a video call on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) issued a press release saying Gonsalves called Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), who is currently in Guatemala on a diplomatic mission, reported CNA.

Gonsalves congratulated Taiwan’s successful election and President-elect Lai Ching-te’s (賴清德) victory, while condemning Nauru’s actions. He also expressed hope to lead a delegation to Taiwan and participate in the president-elect’s inauguration ceremony.

MOFA said Wu thanked Gonsalves for the congratulations and welcomed him to visit Taiwan in May for the inauguration. Taiwan is willing to continue deepening cooperation with the government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, he added.

Nauru officially broke diplomatic relations with Taiwan on Jan. 15. Taiwan currently has official relations with 12 countries.
