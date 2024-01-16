Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US calls Nauru's decision to cut ties with Taiwan 'disappointing'

US State Department vows to enhance relations with Taiwan

  267
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/16 14:01
Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun received grand welcome with full military honors in November 2022. (Presidential Office photo)

Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun received grand welcome with full military honors in November 2022. (Presidential Office photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of State denounced Nauru’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 15).

“While the Government of Nauru’s action on January 15 to sever its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is nonetheless a disappointing one,” it said in a statement. The U.S. State Department said Taiwan is “a reliable, likeminded, and democratic partner” and called on the international community to engage more with the East Asian nation to promote democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

China “often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that ultimately remain unfulfilled,” it said. It pledged to continue deepening ties with Taiwan, support its participation in global organizations, and grow bilateral economic ties.

During an American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) press conference on Monday, AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger said she was disappointed with Nauru's decision to shift its diplomatic ties, CNA reported. U.N. Resolution 2758 does not determine Taiwan's status, does not exclude any country from establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and does not rule out Taiwan's meaningful participation in the U.N. system, Rosenberger said.

She reaffirmed that “U.S. support for a robust partnership with Taiwan has remained consistent for decades and across different U.S. and Taiwan administrations.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that it had terminated diplomatic ties with Nauru, effective immediately, and ended all bilateral cooperation projects. Embassy staff and the technical mission in Nauru have all been recalled, it said. Nauru has also been requested to close its embassy in Taiwan.

“China has long made efforts to approach prominent political figures in Nauru, offering economic assistance as incentive to persuade Nauru to switch diplomatic recognition,” MOFA said. It urged China to follow international order and join the world in creating “win-win situations.”

With the loss of Nauru, Taiwan has just 12 diplomatic allies left.
Taiwan-U.S. relations
democratic partners
U.S. Department of State
Nauru
diplomatic allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan caught off guard by Nauru's sudden diplomatic dump after election
Taiwan caught off guard by Nauru's sudden diplomatic dump after election
2024/01/15 16:23
US delegation reaffirms support for Taiwan
US delegation reaffirms support for Taiwan
2024/01/15 14:56
China poaches Nauru 2 days after Taiwan election
China poaches Nauru 2 days after Taiwan election
2024/01/15 14:51
US delegation arrives in Taiwan for talks on bilateral issues
US delegation arrives in Taiwan for talks on bilateral issues
2024/01/15 09:46
On Taiwan election eve, US again urges China to not interfere
On Taiwan election eve, US again urges China to not interfere
2024/01/12 09:40