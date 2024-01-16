US calls Nauru's decision to cut ties with Taiwan 'disappointing'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Department of State denounced Nauru’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan on Monday (Jan. 15).

“While the Government of Nauru’s action on January 15 to sever its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is nonetheless a disappointing one,” it said in a statement. The U.S. State Department said Taiwan is “a reliable, likeminded, and democratic partner” and called on the international community to engage more with the East Asian nation to promote democracy, transparency, and the rule of law.

China “often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that ultimately remain unfulfilled,” it said. It pledged to continue deepening ties with Taiwan, support its participation in global organizations, and grow bilateral economic ties.

During an American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) press conference on Monday, AIT Chair Laura Rosenberger said she was disappointed with Nauru's decision to shift its diplomatic ties, CNA reported. U.N. Resolution 2758 does not determine Taiwan's status, does not exclude any country from establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and does not rule out Taiwan's meaningful participation in the U.N. system, Rosenberger said.

She reaffirmed that “U.S. support for a robust partnership with Taiwan has remained consistent for decades and across different U.S. and Taiwan administrations.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release that it had terminated diplomatic ties with Nauru, effective immediately, and ended all bilateral cooperation projects. Embassy staff and the technical mission in Nauru have all been recalled, it said. Nauru has also been requested to close its embassy in Taiwan.

“China has long made efforts to approach prominent political figures in Nauru, offering economic assistance as incentive to persuade Nauru to switch diplomatic recognition,” MOFA said. It urged China to follow international order and join the world in creating “win-win situations.”

With the loss of Nauru, Taiwan has just 12 diplomatic allies left.