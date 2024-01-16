Product Information Management Market Unmasking Motivations Ethnography’s Value in Understanding Behavior | Oracle, IBM, Informatica LLC

The most recent intelligence report, “Product Information Management Market” 2024: Increase in Demand and Opportunities,” recently released by Report Ocean, delivers valuable insights into the industry. Offering a thorough analysis of research and information from diverse sources, the report empowers decision-makers worldwide, enabling them to have a substantial impact on the global economy. With a dynamic perspective on market size, statistics, and the competitive landscape, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry. It encompasses future trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, opinions, profit margin, pricing, and industry-validated market data. Serving as a valuable resource, this report aids individuals and market competitors in foreseeing future profitability and making crucial decisions for business expansion.

Product information management (PIM) refers to the process of handling all the data, content, and other material that you need to market and sell products. PIM also ensures that quality data is created for internal use and multichannel distribution. PIM improves cross-functional collaboration, streamlines critical workflows, and enables customer/sales opportunities to surface that otherwise would have been hidden by disconnected, poor-quality product data.

Who is the largest key players of Product Information Management Market Worldwide ?

– Oracle

– SAP

– IBM

– Informatica LLC

– Akeneo

– Pimcore

– Salsify

– Riversand

– Stibo Systems.

– InRiver

Growth in demand for product information management software from thriving eCommerce industry, increase in need to boost team productivity, and rise in need for product data curation & management are some of the major factors that drive the global product information management market growth. However, lack of skilled IT staff and data security issues are anticipated to restrict the market growth. In contrast, incorporation of advanced technologies such as AI & ML in PIM software to improve the product information management are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the expansion of the global product information management market during the analysis period. The global product information management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

By component, it is divided into software and services. The software segment is further sub categorized into single domain PIM and multi domain PIM. Depending on deployment, it is categorized into on-premise and cloud. According to enterprise size, the product information management market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, and other. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Introduction: The Product Information Management (PIM) market is a critical component of modern business operations, focusing on the centralization, management, and dissemination of product information across diverse channels. As businesses expand their product offerings and engage with multiple sales channels, the need for an efficient PIM system becomes paramount. This market addresses the challenges associated with managing complex product data, ensuring consistency, accuracy, and agility in presenting product information to consumers.

Key Market Drivers: The growth of the Product Information Management market is driven by several factors, including the proliferation of e-commerce, the expansion of product portfolios, and the demand for a unified and consistent customer experience. With the rise of omnichannel retail and the increasing complexity of product data, organizations recognize the strategic importance of PIM solutions in maintaining data quality and streamlining workflows.

Centralization and Data Quality: Centralization of product information is a core functionality of PIM systems. These solutions provide a single, centralized repository for product data, eliminating silos and ensuring a single source of truth. PIM systems play a crucial role in maintaining data quality by enforcing standardized formats, eliminating duplicate entries, and providing tools for data validation. This ensures that accurate and up-to-date product information is consistently available across all sales channels.

Omnichannel Commerce and E-commerce Integration: As businesses engage in omnichannel commerce, the PIM market has evolved to seamlessly integrate with various e-commerce platforms, marketplaces, and other sales channels. PIM systems facilitate the efficient syndication of product information, enabling businesses to present a unified brand image and product offering across online and offline channels. Integration with e-commerce platforms streamlines product listings, updates, and inventory management.

Enrichment and Digital Asset Management: PIM solutions go beyond basic data management, offering features for enriching product information. This includes the management of digital assets such as images, videos, and documents. Robust Digital Asset Management (DAM) capabilities within PIM systems enable businesses to enhance the visual representation of products, improving the overall customer experience and increasing the likelihood of conversions.

Global Market Landscape: The PIM market is global in scope, with organizations across industries adopting these solutions to enhance their product data management capabilities. Major players in the market offer scalable and customizable PIM solutions, catering to the diverse needs of businesses ranging from small enterprises to large multinational corporations. The market is characterized by continuous innovation to address evolving business requirements and technological advancements.

Emerging Technologies and Future Trends: The future of the PIM market is influenced by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies are applied to automate data enrichment, improve data quality, and enhance the efficiency of PIM workflows. Additionally, the integration of PIM with other enterprise systems, such as Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), is becoming a key trend for organizations seeking a holistic view of their product information across the entire value chain.

By Component

– Software

o Multi domain PIM

o Single domain PIM

– Services

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Retail

– Manufacturing

– Telecom and IT

– Transportation and Logistics

– Media and Entertainment

– Other

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

