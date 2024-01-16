Network Slicing Market Contextual Clarity Ethnography Techniques and Consumer Motivations | Affirmed Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The most recent intelligence report, “Network Slicing Market” 2024: Increase in Demand and Opportunities,” recently released by Report Ocean, delivers valuable insights into the industry. Offering a thorough analysis of research and information from diverse sources, the report empowers decision-makers worldwide, enabling them to have a substantial impact on the global economy. With a dynamic perspective on market size, statistics, and the competitive landscape, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry. It encompasses future trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, opinions, profit margin, pricing, and industry-validated market data. Serving as a valuable resource, this report aids individuals and market competitors in foreseeing future profitability and making crucial decisions for business expansion.

Network slicing is a method that uses network virtualization process for dividing single network connections into multiple unique logical and virtualized distinct virtual connections. Each of the network slice or virtual network can be configured to support several industry applications including smart factory, smart grid, connected cars, and smart home. In addition, these slices offer a set of network resources that complement the needs of application such as latency, speed, and bandwidth. Mobile network operators can create network slices by using orchestration, software-defined networking (SDN), network functions virtualization (NFV), analytics, and automation.

Factors such as increase in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities; rise in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0; and development of smart cities and smart services primarily drives global network slicing market. In addition, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes fuels demand for network slicing.

Who is the largest key players of Network Slicing Market Worldwide ?

– Affirmed Networks Inc.

– Argela Technologies

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise

– Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

– Mavenir

– Nokia

– Samsung

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– ZTE

Moreover, the proliferation of software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) is projected to drive market growth. However, security concerns associated with network slicing may hamper the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sectors expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during forecast period. Also, rise in adoption for remote surgery and autonomous vehicle is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth during the forecast period.

The network slicing market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, end user, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. Depending on end user, it is divided into telecom operators and enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical it is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, transport & logistic, BFSI, government and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Brief Description of Network Slicing Market:

Introduction: The Network Slicing market is a transformative segment within the telecommunications industry, revolutionizing the way mobile networks are designed, deployed, and operated. Network slicing involves the creation of multiple virtual networks, or “slices,” within a single physical network infrastructure. Each slice is tailored to meet the specific requirements of diverse applications, industries, or user groups. This innovative approach enables the optimization of network resources, customization of services, and the efficient support of varied use cases, making it a critical enabler for the deployment of 5G networks.

Use Cases and Industry Applications: Network slicing offers a wide array of use cases, each catering to the unique demands of different industries. In the healthcare sector, for instance, network slices can be customized to support low-latency and high-reliability applications such as remote surgery or real-time patient monitoring. In the manufacturing industry, network slices can facilitate the deployment of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, optimizing production processes. Additionally, the automotive sector benefits from network slicing by enabling connected and autonomous vehicles with low-latency communication.

Customization and Resource Optimization: One of the key advantages of network slicing is its ability to provide a customized and isolated environment for specific applications or user groups. Each slice is tailored with unique network characteristics, including latency, bandwidth, and reliability. This level of customization allows service providers to allocate resources efficiently based on the requirements of diverse services, optimizing the overall network performance and enhancing the user experience.

5G Network Evolution: Network slicing is closely associated with the deployment of 5G networks, where it plays a pivotal role in realizing the full potential of this next-generation technology. 5G’s high data rates, low latency, and massive device connectivity capabilities are maximized through network slicing, providing a versatile platform for a myriad of applications. The evolution towards standalone 5G networks further accentuates the importance of network slicing in supporting the diverse and demanding use cases envisioned for the 5G era.

Challenges and Standardization: While network slicing presents tremendous opportunities, its implementation comes with challenges. Interoperability and standardization are critical considerations to ensure seamless collaboration between different network slices and vendors. The industry is actively addressing these challenges through the development of standardized interfaces and frameworks, fostering a collaborative ecosystem that enables the coexistence of multiple network slices within a shared infrastructure.

Service Provider Strategies: Telecommunication service providers play a central role in the deployment and commercialization of network slicing. They are adopting strategies to monetize the capabilities of network slicing by offering differentiated services to various verticals. By partnering with industries and enterprises, service providers can tailor network slices to meet specific requirements, unlocking new revenue streams and creating value-added services for their customers.

Future Outlook and Market Growth: The Network Slicing market is poised for substantial growth as 5G networks become more widespread and industries increasingly leverage the capabilities of this technology. The ongoing development of standards and the maturation of network slicing solutions contribute to a positive outlook. The market is anticipated to witness increased adoption across various sectors, driving innovation, digital transformation, and the realization of diverse 5G use cases.

BY COMPONENT

– Solution

– Services

BY END USER

– Telecom Operators

– Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– Manufacturing

– Healthcare

– Automotive

– Media & Entertainment

– Transport & Logistic

– BFSI

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

