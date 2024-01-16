India Solar Energy Market Outlook, Projecting a Robust Expansion in the Near Future

Report Ocean’s comprehensive analysis of the India Solar Energy Market Report 2023 encompasses a wide array of market facets. These include market characteristics, size and growth prospects, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, competitive landscape, market shares, prevailing trends, and strategic insights. Notably, the report delves into the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as contextualizes the analysis with reference to historical events. To get a better understanding of this report, you can request a free sample report.

Market Growth Projection

The solar energy market in India is poised to achieve a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 8% during the forecast period. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the solar PV installed capacity in India witnessed growth in 2020 compared to 2019. Contributing factors to this growth include the declining cost of solar power technology, the versatility of solar systems, and a greener approach to power generation. However, challenges like Transmission and Distribution losses (T&D losses) and power supply intermittency continue to hinder the solar energy market.

Key Features

Solar PV Segment Dominance

The solar PV segment is expected to dominate the Indian solar energy market during the forecast period. Solar PV technologies are now more cost-effective than other solar technologies, featuring simplified installation methods. India’s abundant solar irradiance, especially in regions like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, provides ample opportunities to harness solar energy. Foreign investments and extensive Research and Development initiatives further enhance the technological landscape, fostering the growth of India’s solar energy market.

Government Initiatives and Policies Driving Growth

The market is significantly influenced by robust government policies, particularly those formulated by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). These initiatives aim to encourage renewable-based power generation. Various schemes, including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Plan, support the establishment of integrated manufacturing units for high-efficiency solar PV modules. The government’s ambitious goal to achieve 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, along with schemes like the Solar Park Scheme, 300MW Defense Scheme, and the 500MW of VGF (Viability Gap Funding) scheme, underscores its commitment to solar energy adoption.

Key Market Trends

Solar PV Growth Trajectory

The Solar PV market is anticipated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the decreasing costs of solar modules and the adaptability of these systems for various applications, including power generation and water heating. As per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), India’s installed solar PV capacity reached around 38.98 GW in 2020, showcasing an 11% growth from 2019. The government’s plans to expand solar PV capacity remain robust, with initiatives like the Framework Connected Rooftop Solar Program.

Government Policies as Catalysts

The Indian government’s initiatives and policies play a crucial role in driving solar energy growth. Schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Plan, the Solar Park Scheme, and others aim to enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities and promote long-term sustainability. The government’s ambitious goal of achieving 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 demonstrates a strong commitment to solar energy adoption.

Competitive Landscape

The solar energy market in India is characterized by a fragmented structure. Key players in the market include Adani Green Energy Ltd, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Private Limited, Azure Power Global Limited, JinkoSolar Holdings Co. Ltd, and First Solar Inc., among others. These companies actively contribute to the competitive landscape, driving innovation and sustainable growth in the Indian solar energy sector.

