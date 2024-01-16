Wi-Fi as a Service Market Path to Insights How Ethnography Techniques Reveal Consumer Behavior | Telstra Corporation, Huawei Technologies

The most recent intelligence report, “Wi-Fi as a Service Market” 2024: Increase in Demand and Opportunities,” recently released by Report Ocean, delivers valuable insights into the industry. Offering a thorough analysis of research and information from diverse sources, the report empowers decision-makers worldwide, enabling them to have a substantial impact on the global economy. With a dynamic perspective on market size, statistics, and the competitive landscape, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the industry. It encompasses future trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, opinions, profit margin, pricing, and industry-validated market data. Serving as a valuable resource, this report aids individuals and market competitors in foreseeing future profitability and making crucial decisions for business expansion.

Wi-Fi as a service (WaaS) is a subscription-based service that combines three key elements, including infrastructure, software, and managed services. It is a high-speed Wi-Fi solution that is fully managed using cloud-based management systems for connectivity as well as for the configuration of the Wi-Fi network. The most significant benefit of managed Wi-Fi services is the ability to put responsibility for Wi-Fi network performance in the hands of a team of highly experienced experts. Increase in requisite for low capital expenditure and rise in deployment of public Wi-Fi majorly drive the growth of the Wi-Fi as a service market.

In addition, expediency of Wi-Fi infrastructure management and its remote troubleshooting boost the growth of the market. However, lack of data security concerns is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in adoption of IoT is expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the Wi-Fi as a service market in the next few years.

Who is the largest key players of Wi-Fi as a Service Market Worldwide ?

– Cisco Systems

– Huawei Technologies Co.

– Singtel

– Viasat, Inc.

– Fujitsu

– Commscope

– Extreme Networks

– Arista Networks, Inc.

– Pareteum

– Telstra Corporation

The global Wi-Fi as a service market is segmented into service, location type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By service, the market is divided into professional services and managed services. Professional services segment is further categorized into network planning & implementation, support & maintenance, and training. Depending on location type, it is segregated into indoor and outdoor. According to enterprise size, the Wi-Fi as a service market is fragmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is differentiated into telecom & IT, BFSI, education, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, retail, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Brief Description of Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

Introduction: The Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) market represents a transformative approach to delivering wireless networking capabilities to businesses, organizations, and public spaces. This market revolves around providing Wi-Fi services on a subscription or pay-as-you-go basis, offering flexibility, scalability, and efficient management of wireless networks. WaaS eliminates the need for organizations to invest heavily in upfront infrastructure costs, providing a cost-effective solution for deploying and managing Wi-Fi networks.

Cloud-Based Wi-Fi Infrastructure: Wi-Fi as a Service leverages cloud-based infrastructure to provide wireless connectivity. This approach allows organizations to offload the burden of managing physical hardware, such as access points and controllers, to cloud service providers. The cloud-based model enhances scalability, as organizations can easily scale their Wi-Fi network up or down based on changing requirements without the need for significant capital expenditures.

Subscription-Based Model and Cost Savings: The subscription-based model of WaaS contributes to cost savings for organizations. Instead of investing in and maintaining Wi-Fi infrastructure, businesses can subscribe to WaaS offerings, paying for the services they consume. This approach aligns with the operational expenditure (OpEx) model, enabling predictable budgeting and cost-effective management of Wi-Fi services.

Flexibility and Scalability: Wi-Fi as a Service offers a high degree of flexibility, allowing organizations to tailor their Wi-Fi solutions to specific needs. Whether it’s adjusting bandwidth, adding new access points, or implementing advanced features, WaaS provides the agility to adapt to changing requirements. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for businesses with dynamic and evolving networking needs.

Managed Services and Support: A key aspect of WaaS is the inclusion of managed services and support. Service providers take on the responsibilities of monitoring, maintenance, and troubleshooting, ensuring the Wi-Fi network’s optimal performance. This alleviates the burden on in-house IT teams, allowing them to focus on core business functions while relying on expert support for their Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Enhanced Security Features: Security is a paramount consideration in Wi-Fi as a Service offerings. Service providers implement robust security measures, including encryption protocols, authentication mechanisms, and intrusion detection systems. Centralized management through the cloud allows for prompt updates and patches, enhancing the overall security posture of Wi-Fi networks.

User Analytics and Insights: WaaS solutions often include analytics and reporting features that provide valuable insights into user behavior, network performance, and usage patterns. This data can inform businesses about peak usage times, popular locations, and user preferences. Analyzing these insights enables organizations to optimize their Wi-Fi networks, improve user experiences, and make data-driven decisions.

Market Trends and 5G Integration: The Wi-Fi as a Service market is influenced by ongoing trends, including the integration of 5G technologies. As 5G networks continue to evolve, WaaS providers are exploring ways to integrate 5G connectivity into their offerings. This convergence of Wi-Fi and 5G enhances network capabilities, providing users with faster and more reliable wireless connectivity, especially in high-density environments.

Key Market Segments:

By Service

– Professional Services

o Network planning & implementation

o Support & maintenance

o Training

– Managed Services

By Location Type

– Indoor

– Outdoor

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End user

– Telecom and IT

– BFSI

– Education

– Healthcare

– Hospitality

– Transportation

– Retail

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

