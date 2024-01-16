Taiwan’s Megaport Festival tickets go on sale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Megaport Festival (大港開唱) priority tickets sold out within minutes after going on sale at noon on Tuesday (Jan. 16).

The music festival will be held at Kaohsiung’s Pier 2 Art Center over two days (March 30-31). Now in its 15th year, the festival has proven to be a commercial success, with last year’s tickets also selling out in minutes, per UDN.

Music fans across Taiwan flock to Kaohsiung, which Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) described as relaxing with a "sea breeze blowing at your back." The third artist announcement was made on Monday (Jan. 15), raising the number of confirmed artists to 20.

Topping the list of performers is Golden Melody Award winner Enno Cheng (鄭宜農), who has performed 13 times at the festival. There is also the much-anticipated return of crowd favorites, such as Sorry Youth (拍謝少年) and KST (康士坦的變化球都是熟面孔).

The festival will also allow for collaboration and experimentation among artists. For example, the band Flesh Juicer's lead singer will perform his solo act, GIGO.

The festival is predicted to see an estimated 40,000 attendees over two days.

To prevent tickets from being snatched by scalpers, a “real name” ticketing system was implemented. After online registration, each fan will be able to purchase four tickets maximum.

Regular ticketing for the general public begins on Wednesday (Jan. 17).