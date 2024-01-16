Taiwan foreign ministry works on Nauru exit after diplomatic break

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it has asked Nauru to give its staff and their families adequate time to leave the Pacific island nation after it severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in favor of China on Monday (Jan. 15).

The ministry said its staff will leave Nauru as soon as possible, and official property, vehicles, and chattels will be sold off, per CNA. Ministry spokesperson Jeff Liu (劉永健) said there have been no difficulties between the two parties in coordinating Taiwan’s exit.

The International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), which coordinates Taiwan’s overseas aid efforts, said that four technical staff, three diplomatic staff, and two college interns are currently in Nauru, along with six of their family members.

ICFD said that the technical and diplomatic staff will be transferred to other countries, and the college students have finished their internships and will return home on Saturday or Sunday.

Nauru is a member of the Austronesian Forum, organized by Taiwan’s government. The foreign ministry said that a decision is yet to be made on whether or not Nauru will participate in the forum’s 2024 meeting in Taiwan.

Nauru’s decision to switch diplomatic recognition to the People’s Republic of China means there are only 12 remaining countries that have formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan). Three are in the Pacific region, one is in Africa, one is in Europe, and the rest are in Latin America and the Caribbean.