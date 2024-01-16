Alexa
Cold air mass predicted to arrive in Taiwan over weekend

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/16 12:52
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A strong cold front is predicted to move south over the weekend, bringing colder weather to north Taiwan.

On Tuesday (Jan. 16), the north was still affected by a northeast monsoon, while temperatures are predicted to get warmer on Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 17-18), reported EBC. Rain is expected on Friday (Jan. 19), while Saturday and Sunday (Jan. 20-21) will see wet, cold weather with the Central Weather Administration (CWA) potentially upgrading next week's forecast to a cold wave (寒流) with temperatures dropping below 10 C.

EBC News weather anchor Rita Wang (王淑麗) said temperatures on Tuesday in the north will range from 19 to 23 C, 24 to 26 C in central Taiwan, 23 to 26 C in the south, and 19 to 22 C in the east.

Wang said on Friday afternoon it will be cloudy in the north ahead of the front. The northeasterly monsoon will strengthen as the front arrives on Saturday and Sunday.

The CWA forecasts that conditions on Sunday will reach those of a "strong continental cold air mass," and will reach its peak on Wednesday (Jan. 24), when the front could be upgraded to a cold wave. Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that early morning temperatures will be at their coldest from next Tuesday to Thursday (Jan. 23-25).
