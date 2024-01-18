TSMC futures after-hour trading available from next week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Single stock futures trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will be available for night trading sessions after Monday (Jan. 22).

In Taiwan, the trading volume of single-stock futures has increased sharply in recent years. It is one of the most popular futures contracts that is used to hedge or speculate.

The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) said on Tuesday (Jan. 16) that both TSMC Futures (CD) and mini-TSMC Futures (QF) will be included in the after-hours session from 5:25 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day. The addition of night trading session for single stock futures on big Taiwanese tech companies by market cap is under discussion, said TAIFEX Chair Wu Tzu-hsin (吳自心).



TAIFEX Chairman Wu Tzu-hsin. (Taiwan News photo)

TAIFEX is also set to enable mini-TAIFEX futures (MXF) traders to specify expiration dates and settlement prices to respond quickly to market events, given the greater demand for small-sized and flexible products. The smaller-sized contracts will make futures and options available to traders of all sizes and risk appetites.

The move is expected to further attract foreign investments. This will keep up the growth momentum and competitiveness of Taiwan's capital market, Wu added.

TAIFEX continues to diversify products and services, including its launch in 2019 of the world's first Nasdaq-100 Index Futures outside the U.S. Last year, the launch of PHLX Semiconductor Sector Futures makes the TAIFEX became the first foreign exchange to list futures contracts on four major U.S. equity indexes. Wu said the NTD-denominated futures contracts were popular among foreign institutional investors.

The exchange executed 324 million contracts in 2023, marking the fourth consecutive good year.