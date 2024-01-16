Alexa
KMT leadership in crisis after Taiwan presidential election defeat

Calls for chair Eric Chu's resignation intensify amid party criticism

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/16 10:22
People react on the day of the final campaign rally of the main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), ahead of the presidential and parliamentary electio...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) is under increasing pressure to step down following the party's unsuccessful presidential bid in Saturday's (Jan. 13) elections.

Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), the main opposition party's presidential candidate, conceded defeat to Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by a margin of 6.56%, marking a historic third consecutive term in power for the DPP.

Hou, taking responsibility for the defeat, emphasized the need to strengthen the KMT's presence in the legislature. However, prominent KMT figure Chang Ya-chung (張亞中) did not hold back in criticizing Chu, calling for his resignation.

Chang, who previously contested the party's 2019 presidential primary, pointed to three strategic mistakes contributing to the KMT's electoral setbacks in a Facebook post.

He lambasted Chu for obstinately fielding Hou as a candidate against party primary rules and criticized Hou's lack of understanding of core policies, alienating younger and swing voters. Lastly, Chang slammed Chu for the collapse of the "blue-white team-up" initiative, resulting in exchanges of verbal attacks between the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP).

As a member of the KMT's Central Advisory Committee, Chang strongly urged Chu to resign, emphasizing that the party "should have a sense of shame." Also, he cautioned against celebrating the increase in legislative seats, attributing it to disappointment in the previous legislative election.
