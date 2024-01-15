Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Delivery crash leaves New Taipei road covered in eggs

Cleanup crew hoses hundreds of broken eggs from street

  120
By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/15 20:44
Eggs lie on Xizhi Road after delivery driver crash. (CNA photo)

Eggs lie on Xizhi Road after delivery driver crash. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of eggs were thrown onto the road in New Taipei’s Xizhi District on Monday afternoon (Jan. 15) when a delivery driver's attention lapsed, causing a crash.

Police said a woman in her late 20s was driving a rented car towards Keelung at around 12 p.m. when she collided with another vehicle. Dozens of trays of eggs were ejected onto the road, per CNA.

The driver sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle was largely destroyed. The driver was found to have not consumed alcohol before the crash.

The city sent a cleanup crew of five workers to the scene of the mess. Police said the eggs were hosed off the road, and traffic flow had returned to normal by 1:20 p.m.

Delivery crash leaves New Taipei road covered in eggs
Workers clean the road filled with eggs on Monday. (CNA photo)
Car crash
Traffic Accident
New Taipei
Xizhi

RELATED ARTICLES

NT$30 taxi surcharge takes effect during Lunar New Year in Taipei area
NT$30 taxi surcharge takes effect during Lunar New Year in Taipei area
2024/01/15 17:14
Hou returns as New Taipei mayor after losing Taiwan presidential race
Hou returns as New Taipei mayor after losing Taiwan presidential race
2024/01/14 16:50
Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in New Taipei
Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in New Taipei
2024/01/14 15:56
Motorcycle collides with gas tank causing fire in New Taipei restaurant
Motorcycle collides with gas tank causing fire in New Taipei restaurant
2024/01/12 10:24
New Taipei police officer found dead in home with gunshot wound
New Taipei police officer found dead in home with gunshot wound
2024/01/10 16:09