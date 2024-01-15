Delivery crash leaves New Taipei road covered in eggs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of eggs were thrown onto the road in New Taipei’s Xizhi District on Monday afternoon (Jan. 15) when a delivery driver's attention lapsed, causing a crash.

Police said a woman in her late 20s was driving a rented car towards Keelung at around 12 p.m. when she collided with another vehicle. Dozens of trays of eggs were ejected onto the road, per CNA.

The driver sustained minor injuries, and the vehicle was largely destroyed. The driver was found to have not consumed alcohol before the crash.

The city sent a cleanup crew of five workers to the scene of the mess. Police said the eggs were hosed off the road, and traffic flow had returned to normal by 1:20 p.m.





Workers clean the road filled with eggs on Monday. (CNA photo)