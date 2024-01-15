Shih Ming-teh remembered for Taiwan independence under Republic of China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shih Ming-teh (施明德), the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader who passed away on Monday (Jan. 15), is being remembered as the political leader who popularized the idea that “Taiwan is already an independent country, and its name is the Republic of China.”

The conception of Taiwan’s sovereignty has been adopted by subsequent DPP leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Shih first spoke publicly about the idea in 1980 when appearing in court on political charges related to pro-democracy and pro-independence activities, per CT Want.

“Taiwan is already a sovereign and independent country. The DPP is in power, and does not need to nor will declare Taiwan’s independence,” Shih said when serving as head of the party in 1995.

Shih’s ideas were instrumental in solidifying the way the DPP views Taiwan’s nationhood. It replaced earlier commitments the party made to holding a national referendum to decide the island’s status as a political entity.

In 2011, Shih called for both sides to end “lingering in the confrontation and hate of the 20th century,” and encouraged Taiwan’s population to unite to “meet the challenges of the 21st century."

After taking office as chair of the DPP in 2023, Lai echoed Shih and said that Taiwan is already an independent country, negating the need to declare independence. Shih reacted to Lai’s comment, expressing happiness that independence under the Republic of China has become mainstream in Taiwan.



Shi Ming-teh (right of center) is pictured smiling in court in 1980 facing politically motivated charges related to Taiwan independence. (CNA photo)