Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Shih Ming-teh remembered for Taiwan independence under Republic of China

Shih popularized conception of sovereignty still used by DPP leaders today

By Taiwan News
2024/01/15 20:06
Shih Ming-teh speaks to supporters during a rally calling for then President Chen Shui-bian's resignation in Taipei in 2006. (REUTERS, J...

Shih Ming-teh speaks to supporters during a rally calling for then President Chen Shui-bian's resignation in Taipei in 2006. (REUTERS, J...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shih Ming-teh (施明德), the former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader who passed away on Monday (Jan. 15), is being remembered as the political leader who popularized the idea that “Taiwan is already an independent country, and its name is the Republic of China.”

The conception of Taiwan’s sovereignty has been adopted by subsequent DPP leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Shih first spoke publicly about the idea in 1980 when appearing in court on political charges related to pro-democracy and pro-independence activities, per CT Want.

“Taiwan is already a sovereign and independent country. The DPP is in power, and does not need to nor will declare Taiwan’s independence,” Shih said when serving as head of the party in 1995.

Shih’s ideas were instrumental in solidifying the way the DPP views Taiwan’s nationhood. It replaced earlier commitments the party made to holding a national referendum to decide the island’s status as a political entity.

In 2011, Shih called for both sides to end “lingering in the confrontation and hate of the 20th century,” and encouraged Taiwan’s population to unite to “meet the challenges of the 21st century."

After taking office as chair of the DPP in 2023, Lai echoed Shih and said that Taiwan is already an independent country, negating the need to declare independence. Shih reacted to Lai’s comment, expressing happiness that independence under the Republic of China has become mainstream in Taiwan.

Shih Ming-teh remembered for Taiwan independence under Republic of China
Shi Ming-teh (right of center) is pictured smiling in court in 1980 facing politically motivated charges related to Taiwan independence. (CNA photo)
Shih Ming-teh
Taiwan independence
Republic of China (ROC)
Republic of China (Taiwan)
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

RELATED ARTICLES

Ex-DPP Chair Shih Ming-teh, who promoted ‘Kinmen, Matsu Peace Zone,’ passes away at 83
Ex-DPP Chair Shih Ming-teh, who promoted ‘Kinmen, Matsu Peace Zone,’ passes away at 83
2024/01/15 11:22
Taiwan's voters rebuke all political parties
Taiwan's voters rebuke all political parties
2024/01/14 21:56
World reacts to Taiwan’s elections as anger from China mounts
World reacts to Taiwan’s elections as anger from China mounts
2024/01/14 20:20
Taiwan elects 1st openly LGBTQ+ legislator
Taiwan elects 1st openly LGBTQ+ legislator
2024/01/14 15:48
What US think tanks are saying about Taiwan election
What US think tanks are saying about Taiwan election
2024/01/14 12:55