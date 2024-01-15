Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market Segmentation Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market ” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) Market is valued at approximately USD 6.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is derived from data and information gathered from publicly available sources that can be used in an intelligence context. The main aim of an open-source intelligence tool is to rearrange and improve the existing raw data into the required format to facilitate informed & better decision-making processes in a lesser amount of time. The use of technology has transformed the process, transforming tedious, time-consuming efforts to master several data sources.

The benefits provided by these technological platforms include the structuring of a massive amount of data and to easily process large volumes of data. Therefore, the demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) is significantly rising around the world. Furthermore, the rising cyber threats, terrorism, and other illegal practices, along with increased availability of open-source public data are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, as per Symantec report 2019, in 2018 about 545,231 ransomwares were registered across the globe, of which China was the highest ransomware attack country representing 16.9% of total ransomware whereas Brazil and Mexico ranked 4th and 6th. This, in turn, is expected to promote the demand for Open Source Intelligence (OSINT), globally. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the industry is poised for sustainable growth despite the foreseeable economic turbulence. The implementation of remote working policy, due to lockdown is placing unforeseen stress on remote networking technologies and triggering operational technology (OT) security risk concerns over the vulnerable network security. This is likely to accelerate the market growth in the upcoming years. However, lack of investments and expertise in analytics and concern related to data quality issues are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of cybersecurity devices and platforms, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alfresco Software Inc.

Digital Clues

Expert Systems S.p.A

Google LLC

Maltego Technologies GmbH

OffSec Service Limited

Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Recorded Future, Inc.

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Media

Internet

Public Government Data

Professional & Academic Publications

Commercial

Others

By Technique:

Text Analytics

Video Analytics

Social Media Analytics

Geospatial Analytics

Security Analytics

Others

By End-User:

Government Intelligence Agencies

Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies

Cyber Security Organizations

Law Enforcement Agencies

Financial Services

Private Specialized Business

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

