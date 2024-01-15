Dark Fiber Networks Market Latest Trends, Size, Key Players, Revenue, Growth, and Forecast 2032

Report Ocean has released a research study titled “ Dark Fiber Networks Market” This study offers precise economic forecasts, global assessments, and country-level insights. It provides a comprehensive view of the competitive market and includes an in-depth supply chain analysis to identify significant industry changes. The study explores the current market status, anticipated future growth, technological advancements, investment opportunities, market economics, and financial data. It thoroughly examines the market and offers insights based on a SWOT analysis of the industry.

Dark Fiber Networks Market is valued approximately USD 5.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Dark fiber networks have emerged as a feasible solution for distinct organizations pursuing improved network communication and management. A dark fiber (also known as unlit fiber) is an unused optical fiber that is available for use in fiber-optic communication. Dark fiber networks are primarily used for private networking, internet infrastructure networking or as internet access. They can operate through the recent optical protocols using wavelength division multiplexing to enhance capacity wherever required, and to deliver an upgrade path amongst technologies. Several dark fiber metropolitan area networks employ cheap Gigabit Ethernet equipment rather than using expensive SONET (synchronous optical networking) ring systems.

It provides extremely high price-performance for network users, such as Google, that has dark network capacities for video and search data. Increasing number of internet users, high penetration of fiber optic network, and rising focus of tech giant, such as Microsoft, towards building their own networks are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the country has placed over 206 million kilometers of optical fiber in 2018. Also, as per the MIIT, nearly 80% of broadband users in the country are dependent on optical fiber network in 2017. Similarly, in 2017, Reliance Jio Infocomm has announced the contract of dark fiber from Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. With rise in number of internet users, the demand for dark fiber networks is expected to grow around the world. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide and the strong actions implemented by the government on movement have boosted the internet consumption among users thereby, the need for networking infrastructure has increased. This is likely to contribute to the higher growth of the market in the recent years. However, high installation costs and dearth of skilled IT professionals are always being a major limiting factor to the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Dark Fiber Networks market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising number of internet users and the growing investments by the market players to adopt this concept in the nation. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to the growing internet & mobile traffic in the countries, especially in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T, Inc.

Colt Group SA

Comcast Corporation

FairPoint Communications, Inc.

Interoute Communications Ltd.

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

NTT Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Windstream Services, LLC

Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Single Mode

Multi-Mode

By Network Type:

Metro Dark Fiber Networks

Long-Haul Dark Fiber Networks

By End-User:

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) & Telecom

Banks, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

IT & IT Enabled Services (ITeS)

Education

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Introduction Methodology Market Overview Market Analysis Market Size and Forecast Market Trends Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Competitive Scenario Key Players Regional Analysis Regional Market Overview Market Size and Forecast by Region Product/Service Analysis Product/Service Overview Market Size and Forecast by Product/Service End-User Analysis End-User Overview Market Size and Forecast by End-User Industry Structure Key Findings and Recommendations Conclusion

