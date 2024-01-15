Morocco Data Center Market Size Analysis 2024 Insights, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2032

The “Morocco Data Center Market” 2024-2032 Research Report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights into global market growth factors, limitations, opportunities, and challenges. It offers comprehensive market data on key players and revenue forecasts. The report includes revenue growth statistics for various regional and country-level markets, along with insights into competition and detailed company analyses for the projected period. The Morocco Data Center Market Report covers growth drivers, current market share, adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and trends up to 2032.

The Morocco Data Center Market value was US$ $$ billion in 2022. The Morocco Data Center Market value is forecast to reach US$ $$ billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) $% during the forecast period from 2024-2032.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the Data Center market in Morocco. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, and market size in terms of revenue generated.

Its market segmentations include By Vertical, By Co-Location, and By Type of End User; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; trends driving adoption trends; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Market Overview:

According to Report Ocean estimates, the Morocco Data Center Market – which grew from approximately USD $ Mn in 2017 to approximately USD $ Mn in 2022 – is forecasted to grow further into a USD $ Mn opportunity by 2027, owing to digital transformation in the country and rising investment to expand capacity.

The number of internet users in Morocco increased by 2.9 million which is approximately 13% from 2019 and 2020.

The market is expected to increase due to trends of a rising middle class in the country and accelerated urbanization.

The IT/ITes sector is expected to hold the highest share of the market due to increasing internet consumption and the expansion of foreign IT companies in the region.

Key Trends by Market Segment:

By Vertical: Co-location has traditionally been the most opted-for service because co-location data centers allow businesses to quickly scale up their IT infrastructure and thus is the major revenue contributor in the market.

By End User: The data center market is dominated by IT/ITes sector in Morocco due to increasing internet consumption and expansion of foreign IT companies in the region which provide secure, stable, and high-quality connections to accelerate digital transformation, simplify the customer journey, and improve digital operational efficiency in the country.

Future Outlook

Morocco’s Data Center market is projected to witness a CAGR of % between 2022 to 2027. This is majorly due to increasing reliance on technology, rising investment to expand capacity, digital transformation, and an increase in government initiatives.

The market is expected to increase due to trends of a rising middle class in the country and accelerated urbanization. Moreover, e-Commerce has great potential in Morocco due to a willingness to make online payments or through a mobile money account. The data center market in Morocco is expected to grow because Morocco will be linked to the Mediterranean’s longest giant submarine cable system called “Medusa” by early 2025. It will connect nine countries in North Africa and Southern Europe which provide access to telecommunication infrastructure that is crucial for developing the digital ecosystem in North African countries by 2024 and 2025.

