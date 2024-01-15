Galeries Lafayette Macau to Open on 26th January Featuring over 100 International and First-in-Macau Brands

Creating a New Waterfront Fashion and Art Landmark

Galeries Lafayette Macau

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2024 -("Forward Fashion" or the "Group"; Hong Kong stock code: 2528), a creative integrated group with three synergistic business segments - fashion, art, and lifestyle - announces the grand opening of, the world-famous luxury department store, atin Macau on 26January. This marks the debut of the first Galeries Lafayette in Hong Kong and Macau, offering diverse and exceptional shopping experiences and activities that will captivate international and local shoppers and infusing Macau with a tapestry of urban vibrancy and fashion allure.Overlooking the serene and picturesque Nam Van Lake,sprawls across a vast 35,000 square feet. Positioned as the, this shopping haven houses over 100 renowned international and designer brands, including more than 10 "First-in-Macau" brands and the cross-brand area "EDIT by Galeries Lafayette". Encompassing fashion, beauty, and fragrances, among other categories, the establishment is dedicated to delivering diverse and upscale shopping experiences for fashion enthusiasts.Adding to its allure, Galeries Lafayette Macau features a 7-meter indoor replica of the iconic Parisian landmark, the Eiffel Tower, illuminating the space with artistic brilliance. With a design that seamlessly blends French elegance and charm, Galeries Lafayette Macau promises to transport every guest to the heart of Paris, the global epicenter of fashion, creating an enchanting experience that transcends both space and time.To celebrate the grand debut of Galeries Lafayette Macau, a captivating array of shopping offers, and exclusive limited-time events awaits, featuring the debut of the firstin Macau, and's first Chinese New Year-themed pop-up store in Macau with limited-edition tea sets and indulge in exclusive fragrance experiences, creating an irresistible allure for fashion enthusiasts!Simultaneously, on the opening day, 26January at 7 pm, Galeries Lafayette Macau andwill jointly present Macau's premier brand drone show above the enchanting Nam Van Lake. This mesmerizing spectacle in the evening sky also serves as Charlotte Tilbury's inaugural drone show in Hong Kong and Macau, accompanying the new product launch event. Join us as we welcome locals and tourists to savor this magnificent celebration.Beyond the official launch of Galeries Lafayette Macau, Forward Fashion will also bring the renowned burger chainto YOHO Resorts World Shopping Centre. The second phase introduces, the global leader in the designer toy brand;, the top-tier sports brand;, the high-end fitness center; and, the large-scale integrated leisure and entertainment center suitable for all age groups. These six premier brands aim to establish a new and vibrant fashion and entertainment destination in Macau.For more information about Galeries Lafayette Macau, please follow official social media channels and visit the official website Instagram ：galerieslafayettemacauXiaohongshu ：Galeries Lafayette MacauAddress: L001, L/F, YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Shopping CentreOpening hours: Sun to Thu: 10:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. / Fri, Sat and Public Holiday: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.Hashtag: #ForwardFashion #GaleriesLafayetteMacau

About Galeries Lafayette

A world-famous, leading French department store, Galeries Lafayette has been the undisputed expert in fashion and events for the past 130 years. It strives to make each visit a unique experience by offering French and international clients a constantly renewed selection of the best brands, ranging from the affordable to premium. Present in the fashion, accessory, beauty, interior decoration, fine foods and catering sectors, the brand is celebrated for its 57-store network in France - including 19 of its own and 38 subsidiarised ones - and ten current and upcoming international stores.

About Galeries Lafayette Macau

Galeries Lafayette Macau, introduced and operated by Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited, is nestled on the serene shores of Nam Van Lake, adjacent to the vibrant commercial and transportation hub of Macau. As the first Galeries Lafayette in Hong Kong and Macau, it unveils the pioneering concept of a 'New Waterfront Fashion and Art Landmark,' embodying a unique fusion of style and creativity.



Spanning an impressive 35,000 sq. ft., Galeries Lafayette Macau boasts a curated collection of over 100 international and niche brands. This includes more than 10 'First-in-Macau' brands and the cross-brand area 'EDIT by Galleries Lafayette,' showcasing emerging brands. Through regular events with renowned labels, Galeries Lafayette Macau transforms into a haven for fashion enthusiasts, offering a diverse and upscale shopping experience.



Reflecting the refined and innovative fashion ethos of Galeries Lafayette, Galeries Lafayette Macau features the tallest indoor 7-meter illuminated Eiffel Tower art installation in Macau. Promising to continually introduce exclusive brands and limited-edition items, it invites shoppers to embark on a distinctive journey within this unparalleled destination.

About Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ("Forward Fashion" or the "Group"; Hong Kong stock code: 2528) is an integrated group with three synergistic business segments – fashion, art, and lifestyle – and a commitment to creating innovative retail business model. With a track record of managing over 100 brands, the Group has helped many brands to establish their presence in Greater China. In recent years, the Group has actively enhanced its operations and developed its own brands, such as Artelli, ASCE, UMJ, WF Fashion, to further enrich its brand portfolio. Leveraging its extensive retail experience and IP resources, the Group has spearheaded exclusive collaborations with brands and cultural and art communities to expand into the international market. In January 2024, the Galeries Lafayette Macau, introduced and operated by Forward Fashion, officially opened as an anchor tenant of the YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Shopping Centre.



Mr. Fan Wing Ting, Patrick, is the founder, chairman and executive director of Forward Fashion Holdings. In 2005, he founded the first company of the Group in Hong Kong focusing on fashion apparel retail in Greater China. Following the Group’s 2020 listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, Forward Fashion has embarked on eCommerce platforms and introduced international fashion and artistic brands and visionary international art projects to Greater China. The Group aims to cater for the preferences and needs of local youths and promote business diversification.