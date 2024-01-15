Taiwan political parties talk selection of next legislative speaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) indicated support for the reelection of Taiwan’s current legislative speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Monday (Jan. 15), as the “kingmaker” Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) laid out conditions for supporting any potential candidates for the role.

DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said on Monday that he is inclined to support the reelection of You, per UDN. However, both Hsu and fellow DPP Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) said that the party is willing to cooperate with other parties to select a speaker.

No party secured a majority of legislative seats on election day, so none will be able to successfully nominate a legislative speaker without support from the TPP, which secured eight seats.

Meanwhile, the TPP’s Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) said his party invites the DPP and the Kuomintang (KMT) to put forward candidates for the legislative speaker position who have clear proposals for reform. Huang said the TPP would require interested candidates to make four specific policy commitments, per UDN.

Huang said this includes the establishment of congressional hearings, strengthening personnel and conflict of interest regulations, and improving transparency around certain expenditures.

The KMT, who secured the most legislative seats in the election, is widely expected to nominate former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for legislative speaker. TPP Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Sunday that regardless of any personal feelings he has about Han, decisions about who serves as Taiwan’s next legislative speaker will be made collectively by his party, per CNA.