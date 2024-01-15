HTCC Ceramic Substrate Market 2023 Size, Revenue Analysis, Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2032

Report Ocean published a new report, titled, “HTCC Ceramic Substrate Market 2023-2032“. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

According to the analyst, latest study, the global HTCC Ceramic Substrate market size was valued at US$ 718.7 million in 2022. With growing demand in downstream market, the HTCC Ceramic Substrate is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1242.4 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.1% during review period.

The industry has experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic as researchers utilize various technologies to better comprehend the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This concerted effort aims to advance therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic tools crucial in combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

HTCC Substrate means High Temperature Co-fired Ceramics Substrate, that is a kind of multilayer ceramic substrate obtained by co-firing a ceramic with a metal pattern such as tungsten or molybdenum which as a high melting point property. Generally, the fired temperature of HTCC substrate is 1500 to 1600 C. HTCC substrate provides the properties of high strength, good heat dissipation, high reliability. The technology is also used for a multi-layer packaging for the electronics industry, such as military electronics, MEMS, microprocessor and RF applications.

Global HTCC ceramic substrates key players include Kyocera, Maruwa, NGK Spark Plug, etc. Global top 3 manufacturers hold a share about 80%.

Japan is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by China, have a share about 20 percent.

In terms of product, HTCC ceramic shell / housings is the largest segment, with a share about 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is consumer electronics, followed by communication package.

Hebei Sinopack Electronic Tech & CETC 13 is the largest manufacturers of HTCC Ceramic Substrate in China, has a share about 44%. In terms of product type, HTCC Ceramic Shell/Housings is the largest segment, occupied for a share of about 76%, and in terms of application, Communication Package has a share about 47 percent.

Market Segmentation:

HTCC Ceramic Substrate market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2018-2029, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type, and by Application in terms of volume and value.

Segmentation by type

HTCC Ceramic Substrates

HTCC Ceramic Shell/Housings

HTCC Ceramic PKG

Segmentation by application

Consumer Electronics

Communication Package

Industrial

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace and Military

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The below companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company’s coverage, product portfolio, its market penetration.

Kyocera

Maruwa

NGK/NTK

Egide

NEO Tech

AdTech Ceramics

Ametek

Electronic Products, Inc. (EPI)

SoarTech

CETC 43 (Shengda Electronics)

Jiangsu Yixing Electronics

Chaozhou Three-Circle (Group)

Hebei Sinopack Electronic Tech & CETC 13

Beijing BDStar Navigation (Glead)

Fujian Minhang Electronics

RF Materials (METALLIFE)

CETC 55

Qingdao Kerry Electronics

Hebei Dingci Electronic

Shanghai Xintao Weixing Materials

Shenzhen Zhongao New Porcelain Technology

Hefei Euphony Electronic Package

Fujian Nanping Sanjin Electronics

Shenzhen Cijin Technology

Zhuzhou Ascendus New Material Technology Co.,Ltd

Luan Honganxin Electronic Technology

Beijing Microelectronics Technology Institute

