Map shows paths of Chinese balloons over Taiwan ADIZ since December

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American analyst created a map showing the locations of the 39 Chinese balloons that have been reported in Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) during the last month leading up to Taiwan's elections on Saturday (Jan. 13).

On Monday (Jan. 15), Ian Ellis, the founder of IEJ Media, posted an infographic to X (formerly Twitter) with the flight paths of Chinese balloons reported in the ADIZ from Dec. 7 to Jan. 13. During this period, 39 Chinese balloons were reported by the Ministry of National Defense.

At least 13 flew directly over Taiwan Proper. The map showed three major Chinese air bases in Fujian Province that are directly across from Taiwan, including Zhanghou Airbase, Hui'an Airbase, and Longtian Airbase, and the approximate flight paths of the balloons.

The graphic showed some of Taiwan's major cities, the dates when balloons were reported and the quantity, and the locations of red beaches, which are beaches deemed suitable for a large-scale amphibious landing by People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops. Ellis wrote that since the start of 2024, 108 Chinese military aircraft and 61 naval vessels were also detected around Taiwan.



Total Chinese balloons, military planes, and naval ships since Dec. 7 and since Jan. 1. (Ian Ellis chart)

Ellis also included the trajectory of a Chinese Long March-C carrying an Einstein Probe, the unexpected path of which over Taiwan triggered a controversial air raid alert on Jan. 9.

Also on Monday, the MND announced that a Chinese balloon was detected crossing the Taiwan Strait median line at 1:47 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 14). It also reported that six PLA aircraft and four naval vessels were tracked around Taiwan from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

This brings the total number of balloons detected in Taiwan's ADIZ since Dec. 7 to 40, while the number of military aircraft and naval vessels reported this year has risen to 114 and 65, respectively.



(X, @ianellisjones image)