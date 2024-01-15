Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

NT$30 taxi surcharge takes effect during Lunar New Year in Taipei area

Holiday and late-night surcharges to be applied Feb. 5-14

  191
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/15 17:14
Lunar New Year surcharge on taxi fares. (CNA photo)

Lunar New Year surcharge on taxi fares. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A NT$30 (USD$0.96) taxi surcharge will be applied during the Lunar New Year holiday (Feb. 5–14), according to the New Taipei City Government’s Transportation Department, per CTS.

The surcharge will be added to the meter for taxis in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung. An additional surcharge of NT$20 will be added for late-night (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.) taxis during the holiday.

The New Taipei Transportation Department said fixed taxi rates operating out of Ruifang Train Station and Wulai areas will also be upwardly adjusted. Passengers are reminded to check taxi fares before making payment, and any disputes can be lodged at the New Taipei City 1999 Citizen Service Hotline or website.

Taxi drivers are asked to abide by the regulations governing fares during the Lunar New Year holiday. If taxi drivers charge fares not shown on the meter or are found not to have valid professional qualifications, a fine between NT$9,000 and NT$90,000 will be imposed per the Motor Carrier Act.
New Taipei City Transportation Department
taxis
Greater Taipei
Lunar New Year
surcharge

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan numerologist warns ‘Year of the Dragon’ unlucky for certain people
Taiwan numerologist warns ‘Year of the Dragon’ unlucky for certain people
2024/01/10 17:18
Taiwan Coast Guard raises vigilance for Lunar New Year holiday
Taiwan Coast Guard raises vigilance for Lunar New Year holiday
2024/01/03 17:33
Photo of the Day: New station master uniforms for Taiwan Railway spark public outcry
Photo of the Day: New station master uniforms for Taiwan Railway spark public outcry
2024/01/03 17:16
Taiwan’s Tainan unveils Year of the Dragon lanterns
Taiwan’s Tainan unveils Year of the Dragon lanterns
2024/01/03 15:42
COVID tests rolled out at Taiwan’s Taoyuan airport
COVID tests rolled out at Taiwan’s Taoyuan airport
2024/01/02 19:58