NT$30 taxi surcharge takes effect during Lunar New Year in Taipei area

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A NT$30 (USD$0.96) taxi surcharge will be applied during the Lunar New Year holiday (Feb. 5–14), according to the New Taipei City Government’s Transportation Department, per CTS.

The surcharge will be added to the meter for taxis in Taipei, New Taipei, and Keelung. An additional surcharge of NT$20 will be added for late-night (11 p.m. to 6 a.m.) taxis during the holiday.

The New Taipei Transportation Department said fixed taxi rates operating out of Ruifang Train Station and Wulai areas will also be upwardly adjusted. Passengers are reminded to check taxi fares before making payment, and any disputes can be lodged at the New Taipei City 1999 Citizen Service Hotline or website.

Taxi drivers are asked to abide by the regulations governing fares during the Lunar New Year holiday. If taxi drivers charge fares not shown on the meter or are found not to have valid professional qualifications, a fine between NT$9,000 and NT$90,000 will be imposed per the Motor Carrier Act.