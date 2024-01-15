Alexa
Chinese official says ‘election in Taiwan region is China’s local affair’

Wang Yi says Taiwan is 'inalienable part of China,' Taiwan independence threatens peace in Taiwan Strait

By Michael Nakhiengchanh, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/15 17:13
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) claimed that Taiwan’s elections are China’s local affair on Sunday (Jan. 14).

The top-ranking Chinese official met with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Jan. 14 to discuss matters in the Middle East. He was asked about Taiwan affairs in an interview, per CNA.

Wang said, “The election in the Taiwan region is China’s local affair.” No matter the results, it cannot change “the basic fact that there is only one China, and Taiwan is part of China,” nor can it change the “consensus in the international community to adhere to the principle of 'one China',” he added.

The Chinese foreign minister cited historical examples such as the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Declaration, arguing that both say “Taiwan is an unalienable territory of China.”
