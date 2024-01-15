Taiwan reveals plan to build 2 new missile bases on east coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans for two missile bases on Taiwan’s east coast have been approved, the government announced.

As the Ministry of National Defense ramps up domestic production of its Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles and procures land-based Harpoon missiles from the U.S., the need for facilities to store and maintain these weapons has risen, Liberty Times reported.

The Navy plans to build the "FXN" base in Xincheng Township and the “N425” base in Ji An Township for a total of NT$1.71 billion (US$55.15 million). The two projects are expected to be completed by the end of April 2026, Liberty Times reported.

Two military construction projects, the “J125” Jinliujie base in Yilan City and the “YSA" naval base in Suao Township, were approved last year with a budget of NT$2.42 billion and are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Taiwan has begun mass production of the Hsiung Feng II subsonic anti-ship missile, the Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missile, and the extended-range Hsiung Feng III. The missiles have ranges of approximately 148-400 kilometers. Delivery is expected to be completed by 2026.