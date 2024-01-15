Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan reveals plan to build 2 new missile bases on east coast

New facilities in Hualien will store anti-ship missiles

  135
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/01/15 16:08
Hsiung Feng III missile fired from Taiwanese naval vessel. (Taiwan Navy photo)

Hsiung Feng III missile fired from Taiwanese naval vessel. (Taiwan Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Plans for two missile bases on Taiwan’s east coast have been approved, the government announced.

As the Ministry of National Defense ramps up domestic production of its Hsiung Feng anti-ship missiles and procures land-based Harpoon missiles from the U.S., the need for facilities to store and maintain these weapons has risen, Liberty Times reported.

The Navy plans to build the "FXN" base in Xincheng Township and the “N425” base in Ji An Township for a total of NT$1.71 billion (US$55.15 million). The two projects are expected to be completed by the end of April 2026, Liberty Times reported.

Two military construction projects, the “J125” Jinliujie base in Yilan City and the “YSA" naval base in Suao Township, were approved last year with a budget of NT$2.42 billion and are expected to be completed by December 2025.

Taiwan has begun mass production of the Hsiung Feng II subsonic anti-ship missile, the Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missile, and the extended-range Hsiung Feng III. The missiles have ranges of approximately 148-400 kilometers. Delivery is expected to be completed by 2026.
Taiwan defeense
east coast
Hualien
anti-ship missiles
Hsiung Feng
MND
defense ministry

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan military abandons plans to fly voters to Kinmen
Taiwan military abandons plans to fly voters to Kinmen
2024/01/13 15:46
Taiwan reports 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
Taiwan reports 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships
2024/01/13 14:41
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around nation
2024/01/11 13:19
Eastern Taiwan mayor starts quake fundraiser to support Japan
Eastern Taiwan mayor starts quake fundraiser to support Japan
2024/01/10 17:13
Taiwan defense ministry says Chinese rocket deviated from expected trajectory
Taiwan defense ministry says Chinese rocket deviated from expected trajectory
2024/01/10 10:50