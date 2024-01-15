Africa Cashew Market Opportunities, Competitive Intelligence and Forecast up to 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Africa Cashew Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Introduction:

The Africa cashew market is anticipated to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% in production during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Impact of the Pandemic:

The cashew market in Africa experienced a significant upheaval due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-existing challenges, including low prices and surplus supply, were exacerbated as processing units slowed down or closed during repeated nationwide lockdowns. Export-dependent nations faced supply constraints due to restrictions on trade movements, leading to a supply crunch in importing countries. Delays in the global supply chain and reduced consumer demand had a dampening effect on the market.

Leading Producers and Exporters:

Côte d’Ivoire emerges as the leading producer, contributing over 35.0%, followed by Benin, Tanzania, and Guinea-Bissau at 11.0%, 10.0%, and 9.0%, respectively. Ghana holds the title of the largest importer of cashews in Africa, accounting for nearly 80.0% of imports. Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire dominates the market share in terms of exports, comprising 36.0% of Africa’s trade.

Key Market Trends:

Côte d’Ivoire’s Dominance: Côte d’Ivoire has consistently witnessed a steady increase in cashew production over the past five years, with an estimated growth of around 7.0% during the forecast period. In 2019, the country recorded a production volume of 792,678 metric tons of cashews. With a significant portion of cashew trees being relatively young, the country experiences better yields. Ongoing efforts include expanding real estate with improved and advanced varieties to further enhance production. Côte d’Ivoire holds the distinction of being the highest exporter of cashews in Africa.

Expanding Cashew Cultivation Area: The cultivation area for cashews in Africa has shown an upward trajectory, reaching 4,704,272 hectares in 2019, according to FAO data. It is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The conducive soil conditions, primarily deep, well-drained sandy or sandy-topsoil, prevalent in many African regions, favor cashew cultivation, driving production growth in the continent.

Deep Analysis of the Africa Cashew Market:

Market Overview: Introduction to the Africa Cashew Market.

Historical development and current market size.

Overview of the cashew industry in Africa. Production and Cultivation: Breakdown of major cashew-producing countries in Africa.

Trends in cultivation, yield, and farming practices. Market Dynamics: Drivers and trends influencing the Africa Cashew Market.

Challenges faced by the industry. Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the cashew value chain from cultivation to processing and distribution.

Role of different stakeholders in the value chain. Processing and Export: Overview of cashew processing facilities in Africa.

Trends in export, including processed and raw cashews.

Export destinations and trade patterns. Quality Standards and Regulations: Analysis of quality standards for cashews in Africa.

Compliance challenges and opportunities for farmers and exporters. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of major players in the Africa Cashew Market.

Market share analysis, processing capacities, and key strategies. Regional Analysis: Examination of regional variations in cashew production and trade.

Identification of key growth regions and potential challenges. Impact of Technology: Overview of technological advancements in cashew farming and processing.

Adoption of technology in improving yields and quality. Social and Economic Impact: Assessment of the socio-economic impact of the cashew industry on local communities.

Employment generation, income levels, and poverty alleviation. Consumer Trends: Understanding global and local consumer preferences for cashew products.

Impact of health trends and changing dietary habits. Sustainability Practices: Analysis of sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in cashew farming.

Certification programs and their impact on market access. Infrastructure and Logistics: Evaluation of transportation, storage, and logistics infrastructure.

Impact on the efficiency of the cashew supply chain. Market Outlook: Market predictions for the next few years.

Emerging opportunities and challenges in the Africa Cashew Market.

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What will the worldwide Africa Cashew market look like in 2032, and what growth rate is anticipated?

What challenges must be overcome for the Africa Cashew market to experience continuous growth?

What key conclusions emerged from a five-forces examination of the global market?

Who are the key participants in the worldwide market, and what are their winning strategies?

What manufacturing tools and raw materials, as well as what production technique, are utilized to produce Africa Cashew?

