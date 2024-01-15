Romania Renewable Energy Market Assessment and Forecast, Unlocking Future Potential up to 2032

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Romania Renewable Energy Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Introduction:

The market for sustainable power in Romania is poised to register a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Key factors propelling this growth include encouraging government policies and the imperative to meet power demand through renewables to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, subsequently mitigating carbon footprints. Romania’s commitment to generating around 30% of power from renewables by 2030 is expected to drive significant growth in this sector. The declining costs of renewable technologies, coupled with additional subsidies, are intensifying competition with fossil fuel sources and fostering further development in the sustainable market.

Key Features:

Wind energy in Romania, although experiencing stagnant growth until 2019, is expected to contribute significantly to the overall power generation volume with approximately 1000 MW of approved wind projects.

Romania exhibits substantial potential in solar energy, boasting around 1000 MW of installed solar energy capacity, with expectations of continued growth during the forecast period, both domestically and commercially.

With ambitious upcoming renewable projects, Romania is on track to achieve its goal of generating 30% of power from renewables by 2030, having already accomplished its renewable share target on time.

Key Market Trends:

Leap Forward from Stagnant Wind and Solar Market:

In 2017, solar photovoltaic (PV) emerged as a significant energy source in Romania, contributing 7.5% of total renewable power generation. The sector produced 1,856 Gigawatt-Hour (GWh) of power, indicating the potential for substantial growth in the Romanian energy market.

Romania successfully installed over 3000 MW of wind energy by 2018, expected to grow further at a considerable rate.

Projects like the 310 MW PV capacity announced by Complexul Energetic Oltenia in 2020 contribute to Romania’s commitment to reducing carbon footprints through increased renewable power generation.

Upgradation to High-Efficiency Wind Turbines:

To enhance efficiency, the adoption of high-efficiency wind turbines is essential. Companies have successfully installed taller wind turbines, benefitting from advancements in turbine materials. These turbines, equipped with larger blades, cover more area than their smaller counterparts.

Aggressive Activities and Government’s Strategies:

In April 2017, the Romanian government approved a state aid scheme (Government Decision no. 216/2017) to promote energy production from less-exploited sources, including biomass, biogas, and geothermal energy.

In March 2017, the government approved an Emergency Statute, bringing amendments to the country’s renewable energy legislation, offering clarity and transparency to the Green Certificate support scheme.

NERO Renewables’ plan to install 237 wind turbines in South-East Romania further contributes to Romania’s renewable energy goals.

Romania, with the Fantanele-Cogealac Wind Farm, the largest wind project in Europe, added 600 MW of wind energy to reach its 2014 renewable power target.

Competitive Landscape:

The Romanian sustainable power market is moderately fragmented, with major players including General Electric Company, Energias de Portugal SA, Enel SpA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, CEZ AS, and others actively participating in this evolving landscape.

