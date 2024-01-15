European Horticultural Robotics and Mechatronics Market Size and Forecast till 2032 | Key Country Analysis

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the European Horticultural Robotics and Mechatronics Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Introduction:

The European horticultural robotics and mechatronics market are poised to witness an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period. These technologies, encompassing agricultural robots and mechatronics, serve as machines designed to substitute human labor and efficiently perform tasks across various agricultural activities.

Key Market Trends:

Adoption of UAV in Farming:

Automated Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones are increasingly being adopted in agriculture due to their versatility and cost-effectiveness.

These advanced agriculture drones play a crucial role in generating time-series animations, showcasing precise crop development, and supporting tasks such as pest control, soil and crop condition monitoring, mapping, and real estate and crop type evaluation.

Drones aid in surveying areas where human access is limited, contributing to accurate data utilization and reducing monitoring costs. The technology is anticipated to drive the use of agricultural drones during the forecast period.

Spain Dominates the Market:

The Spanish agricultural robotics and mechatronics market are projected to register an impressive CAGR of 35.8% during the forecast period.

Spain holds a substantial market share of 30.20% in the European region, making it the largest contributor to the market.

The predominance of large landholders in Spain, coupled with government policies emphasizing both animal farming and agriculture, creates a conducive environment for the adoption of products in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market.

However, challenges such as the absence of automated flying vehicles and intensive labor requirements necessitate increased automation efforts.

Competitive Landscape:

The European agricultural robots and mechatronics market exhibit moderate consolidation, with the top companies commanding approximately 43% of the market share, while other companies make up the remaining share.

European governments actively encourage the use of agricultural robots by offering subsidies and creating awareness about their benefits, fostering market growth.

Key drivers for market growth include high awareness levels, a willingness to adopt new technologies, and the need to address low productivity challenges in the agricultural sector.

