United States Solar Energy Market Opportunities and Growth Forecasts till 2032

Introduction:

The U.S. solar energy market is poised to witness a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.32% during the period from 2020 to 2025. Various factors, including solar PV projects in different stages, consistent government policies, and the ongoing pandemic’s impact, are expected to shape the trajectory of solar energy capacity during this forecast period.

Key Features:

In 2019, the U.S. witnessed a 24% Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) increase in PV installations, with residential and utility-scale markets growing by 16% and 38%, respectively.

The perovskite-based PV cells have emerged as notable in recent years due to their ease of manufacturing, high efficiency, and excellent semiconducting behavior, rivaling silicon-based solar PVs in terms of efficiency.

The U.S. solar market experienced an unprecedented expansion in residential solar capacity in 2019, with over 2.8 GW installed. California played a significant role in driving residential solar adoption nationwide, fueled by environmental concerns and stability.

Key Market Trends:

Dominance of Solar Photovoltaic (PV):

In 2019, the U.S. ranked as the second-largest PV market globally, considering both cumulative and annual installations. The country’s cumulative installed PV capacity reached 74.84 GW in 2019, with the utility sector holding the lion’s share at 61.05%.

California led in solar PV generation, representing nearly 20% in 2019, marking a significant increase from 0.4% in 2010. Emerging states like Texas, Utah, and Florida are expected to witness substantial growth in PV solar installations during the forecast period.

High Investment Attractiveness:

Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, solar power investments in the U.S. are expected to surge in 2020 and 2021 as investors rush to complete projects before the solar Investment Tax Credits (ITC) expire.

The U.S. government’s imposition of a 30% tariff on solar charger imports increased the competitiveness of domestically manufactured solar chargers, reducing dependence on global supply chains.

Anticipated Cost Decline:

Beyond 2021, solar power costs in the U.S. are expected to decline rapidly due to oversupply and increased price responsiveness of power plant operators amid economic slowdown.

The U.S. is anticipated to exhibit positive growth in the solar market, driven by the expiration of tax credits in the first half of the forecast period and declining solar charger costs in the latter part.

Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. solar energy market is characterized by a fragmented landscape. Key players contributing to the market include M. A. Mortenson Company, First Solar, Inc., NextEra Energy Inc, Swinerton Renewable Energy, and 8minutenergy Renewables LLC.

