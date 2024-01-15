Asia Silica Sand Market Growth Potential till 2032 | Top Countries Examined

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Asia Silica Sand Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

Introduction:

The Asia silica sand market is poised to experience substantial growth, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) surpassing 7% during the forecast period. Key factors propelling this market include sustained economic growth fostering expansion in construction and a rising demand in the foundry industry.

Key Features:

Unlawful sand mining activities and the development of sand-free construction products are anticipated to impede the market’s growth.

China is projected to dominate the market, while India is anticipated to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Glass Industry:

The glass manufacturing industry stands out as one of the major end-user sectors for the Asia silica sand market.

Silica sand is an integral component of glass manufacturing, accounting for over 50% of all raw materials used in the industry. It finds applications in various types of glass, including containers, flat glass, and fiberglass.

The container sub-segment constitutes the largest consumption in the glass manufacturing application, followed by flat glass and fiberglass sub-segments.

The market in this application segment is expected to benefit significantly from the growing demand for flat glass and fiberglass in the rapidly expanding automotive and construction sectors in emerging Asian economies, particularly India and China.

Additionally, the use of specialty glass in the high-end electronics sector in developed countries like South Korea and Japan is expected to further drive the growth of the glass manufacturing industry, consequently increasing the demand for silica sand in the region.

India to Witness the Fastest Growth:

The Ministry of Mines in India has categorized sand as a minor mineral alongside marble, clay, and others, constituting about 12% of the total mining industry in India.

Silica sand in India serves various applications, including glass production in foundries, chemical manufacturing, construction, paints, etc.

India, ranked as the 10th largest economy globally and the third-largest in terms of purchasing power parity, has experienced a surge in demand for commercial buildings, malls, stadiums, skyscrapers, and hotels, contributing to increased demand for silica sand.

The silica sand market in India is expected to witness robust growth due to the expanding construction and foundry industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The Asia silica sand market displays a moderately consolidated nature, with key companies such as Mitsubishi Corporation, TOCHU Corporation, Sibelco, PUM Group, and Fairmount Santrol, among others, playing pivotal roles in the market.

