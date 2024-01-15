Iraq Oil and Gas Market Trends and Predictions till 2032 | Key Countries Explored

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Iraq Oil and Gas Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time. [Ask for Free Sample Report]

“Iraq Oil and Gas Market: Fueling Growth at 2.4% CAGR”

Introduction:

The oil and gas market in Iraq is poised to experience robust growth, expecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 2.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Factors such as escalating oil and natural gas production and consumption, forthcoming pipeline infrastructure projects, initiatives to enhance oil infrastructure nationwide, and increasing investments across all three oil and gas sectors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Iraq oil and gas market. However, ongoing conflicts with the local population due to inadequate environmental clearances and extensive use of scarce water resources, especially in the Basra region, have raised widespread concerns, potentially impacting upcoming projects negatively.

Key Features:

The upstream sector is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by its substantial size and new investments in technology modernization. The significant increase in natural gas production is also expected to contribute to market growth.

Oil, remaining a fundamental component in the energy mix, presents an opportunity for companies to tap into conventional oilfields with high-grade oil at more affordable rates, thereby increasing their profits.

The growing number of projects in the oil and gas sector has fueled expansion in the industry, with companies globally allocating resources to enhance their stake in the Iraq oil and gas market, aiming to boost their profits in the near future. With improved political stability since the defeat of the Islamic State in 2019, more companies are expected to invest their resources in Iraq.

Key Market Trends:

Upstream Sector to Take the Lead:

In 2019, the China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corp (CPECC) was awarded a USD 121 million engineering contract to modernize facilities used for gas extraction during oil production at the West Qurna oilfield in Iraq.

The Rumaila oilfield, one of the largest globally with an expected 18 billion barrels of oil, saw companies such as BP, China National Petroleum Corporation, and Iraqi state-owned SOMO extracting crude oil at an estimated 1.1 million barrels per day in 2019.

The country witnessed a significant increase in natural gas production by 28.4%, reaching 11.2 million tons of oil equivalent in 2018 from 8.7 million tons of oil equivalent in 2017. This surge is attributed to investments made in gas fields in Iraq, highlighting the potential dominance of the upstream sector in the Iraq oil and gas market.

Upcoming Projects to Drive the Market:

A new factory in the southern city of Karbala is set to commence operations in 2022, with a production capacity of 150,000 barrels per day. As of 2019, the factory is under construction.

A proposed $400 million pipeline agreement involving BP PLC and Eni SPA aims to construct two seabed oil pipelines for Iraq’s southern exports through the Gulf, including the replacement of an aging pipeline transporting crude oil to the Khor al-Amaya terminal.

The value of oil projects in the planning, bid assessment, and main contract bid stages has increased significantly in recent years. As political instability has reduced in the country, the value of projects and the risks investors are willing to take have increased accordingly.

With the rise in oil production and refining activities across the nation, the oil and gas sector is expected to witness a substantial surge during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The Iraq oil and gas market demonstrate moderate consolidation. Key players in this market include Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP PLC, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, and Petroliam Nasional Berhad.

Deep Analysis of the Iraq Oil and Gas Market:

Market Overview: Introduction to the Iraq Oil and Gas Market.

Historical development and current market size.

Overview of the oil and gas industry in Iraq. Reserves and Production: Analysis of oil and gas reserves in Iraq.

Production trends, including crude oil and natural gas. Upstream Sector: Exploration and drilling activities in Iraq.

Investment trends and major players in the upstream sector. Midstream Sector: Overview of the transportation infrastructure.

Capacity, efficiency, and expansion plans. Downstream Sector: Refining capacity and facilities in Iraq.

Trends in refining, including investment and maintenance. Oil and Gas Exports: Analysis of Iraq’s role in international oil and gas markets.

Export destinations, trade volumes, and revenue generation. Regulatory Environment: Overview of regulations governing the oil and gas industry in Iraq.

Licensing, contracts, and compliance challenges. Investment Landscape: Assessment of investment trends in the Iraq Oil and Gas Market.

Major projects, joint ventures, and international partnerships. Technology and Innovation: Technological advancements in oil and gas extraction.

Adoption of enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques. Environmental and Social Impact: Assessment of the environmental and social impact of oil and gas activities.

Community engagement and sustainable practices. Infrastructure Development: Evaluation of infrastructure development projects in the oil and gas sector.

Impact on production, transportation, and distribution. Market Dynamics: Drivers and trends influencing the Iraq Oil and Gas Market.

Challenges faced by the industry. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of major companies in the Iraq Oil and Gas Market.

Market share analysis, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Economic Impact: Assessment of the economic impact of the oil and gas sector on Iraq.

Job creation, GDP contribution, and government revenue. Market Outlook: Market predictions for the next few years.

Emerging opportunities and challenges in the Iraq Oil and Gas Market.

Market Key Highlights

Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

